PHILO — Alvin Decker settled into a booth at the Philo Tavern mid-morning on Sunday and ordered a cup of coffee next to a window painted with a maroon Unity High School Rockets logo and decorated with maroon and white streamers. The 95-year-old and a group of men meet at the tavern every day, a tradition that goes back decades with members filtering in and out.
Plenty has changed since Decker was born on March 27, 1926, on a farm just outside of town. The population has tripled in size, with new subdivisions full of lavish houses still rising up out of the cornfield. He remembers when the tavern where he sips coffee every morning was a hardware store in the 1930s.
“We used to have two banks, two grocery stores, three garages,” Decker said, “but it’s turned into more of a bedroom town.”
His alma mater, Philo High School, also no longer exists, and Decker had something to do with it.
In the late 1940s, with the sustainability of individual, small high schools in nearby country towns coming into question, Decker sat on an advisory committee to explore building a new, consolidated school.
It was decided that the towns of Philo, Sidney, Sadorus, Pesotum and Tolono would attend the newly formed Unity High School just outside of Tolono.
“We came back here and said we were going to tear down Philo High School, boy did I catch hell,” Decker said. “People were angry with me.”
Decker knew that the move needed to be made, but he admits something was lost when the school was torn down. When kids leave the boundaries of a small village every day, they take part of the town with them. A school is an anchor for civic pride for a small town, not to mention the sports and activities that keep a town entertained.
While it took some decades to realize it, what they gained in the new, bigger school with pooled resources was immense.
Winning football games, of course, creates a sense of pride in small towns, and Unity has done plenty of winning. Since coach Scott Hamilton arrived in 1994, the Rockets missed the playoffs just once. On Friday, they’ll play in the state championship game for the sixth time in that span, and they’ll be looking for their first win.
Drive through any of the five towns 71 years later, and the pride in Unity High School is clear. Maroon signs plaster the windows downtown, cheering the Rockets football team on ahead of Friday’s state championship.
“I don’t even think about (the idea of consolidation),” said Lora Witheft, who lives in Pesotum and owns the town’s only business, a bar named Route 45 Wayside. “That’s just how it’s been.”
People gather at local establishments after games in each individual town, and during the playoffs, they’ll watch those games, like they’ll do on Friday at Route 45 Wayside.
Like Pesotum, the five towns in the district are light on local businesses, but each has an establishment or two for people to gather. In Sidney, families gather at the Dairy Barn for ice cream, and adults head to the Sidney Saloon. In Sadorus, people come far and wide to order the pork tenderloin at Buford’s, one of the town’s two bars along with Game On Sports Tavern.
Philo Tavern hosts a hoard of fans after games and feeds the team breakfast on playoff game days. In Tolono, several restaurants and a few bars line Route 45.
Lindsay Wisher grew up in Pesotum and now works at Buford’s in Sadorus. She described the towns as family oriented, where “We’re all friends and family, even if you’re only friends with your family.” One thing unifies the large stretch of land that stretches 15 miles from Sadorus to Sidney.
“We support our football team through the roof,” she said. “We’re very heartfelt.”
Of course, the towns have developed differently since the merger. Tolono, Philo and Sidney, where new subdivisions have sprouted up, have grown at far greater rates than Sadorus and Pesotum. But they all benefit from one of their most important resources: a school system that left many angry and upset in its first few decades of existence.
What started as a sore subject for many in the little towns that make up the Unit 7 School District, though, now is a point of pride.
“Everyone was upset when they lost the school here, and they were upset in Sidney when they lost the school there,” Mike Luth said as he sipped his coffee at the Philo Tavern. “You just don’t like to lose things. From what I hear, everybody was wanting the school in their town, and there were some people upset about it. But now, the motto is, ‘Five towns, one school.’”