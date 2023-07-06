6-2 B-1
Since launching Meeting Minutes & More right around this time a year ago, we’ve crunched data estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau in every way imaginable — from town-by-town ancestry roots to divorce rates, median age to military service.

Today, we present a different twist on the data: A look at which area cities and villages, of the 83 the bureau has counted every 10 years, have grown and shrunk in population between the official 1970 Census and the most recent one.

While the state of Illinois grew by 1,698,532 people during that time, 53 area towns experienced population loss — from as few as 42 people (Oakwood) to as many as 13,366 (Danville).

Savoy sign

1. SAVOY: +1,396.1% (+8,265)

1970: 592

1980: 2,126

1990: 2,674

2000: 4,476

2010: 7,280

2020: 8,857

Mahomet sign

2. MAHOMET: +627.9% (+8,138)

1970: 1,296

1980: 1,986

1990: 3,103

2000: 4,877

2010: 7,258

2020: 9,434

St. Joseph sign

3. ST. JOSEPH: +145.2% (+2,256)

1970: 1,554

1980: 1,900

1990: 2,052

2000: 2,912

2010: 3,967

2020: 3,810

Camargo water tower

4. CAMARGO: +87.6% (+211)

1970: 241

1980: 428

1990: 372

2000: 469

2010: 445

2020: 452

Tolono sign

5. TOLONO: +77.8% (+1,577)

1970: 2,027

1980: 2,434

1990: 2,605

2000: 2,700

2010: 3,447

2020: 3,604

Champaign sign

6. CHAMPAIGN: +55.4% (+31,465)

1970: 56,837

1980: 58,133

1990: 63,502

2000: 67,518

2010: 81,055

2020: 88,302

Royal sign

7. ROYAL: +48.7% (+96)

1970: 197

1980: 274

1990: 217

2000: 279

2010: 293

2020: 293

LeRoy water tower

8. LeROY: +44.2% (+1,077)

1970: 2,435

1980: 2,870

1990: 2,777

2000: 3,332

2010: 3,560

2020: 3,512

Monticello sign

9. MONTICELLO: +43.8% (+1,811)

1970: 4,130

1980: 4,753

1990: 4,549

2000: 5,138

2010: 5,548

2020: 5,941

Philo water tower

10. PHILO: +36.2% (+370)

1970: 1,022

1980: 973

1990: 1,028

2000: 1,314

2010: 1,466

2020: 1,392

Fisher water tower

11. FISHER: +35.2% (+537)

1970: 1,525

1980: 1,572

1990: 1,526

2000: 1,647

2010: 1,881

2020: 2,062

Sidney sign

12. SIDNEY: +32.0% (+293)

1970: 915

1980: 886

1990: 1,027

2000: 1,062

2010: 1,233

2020: 1,208

Arcola mural

13. ARCOLA: +28.6% (+651)

1970: 2,276

1980: 2,714

1990: 2,678

2000: 2,652

2010: 2,916

2020: 2,927

Thomasboro rock

14. THOMASBORO +28.3% (-228)

1970: 806

1980: 1,242

1990: 1,250

2000: 1,233

2010: 1,126

2020: 1,034

Tuscola water tower

15. TUSCOLA +18.4% (+719)

1970: 3,917

1980: 3,839

1990: 4,155

2000: 4,448

2010: 4,480

2020: 4,636

Urbana sign

16. URBANA +12.8% (+4,360)

1970: 33,976

1980: 35,978

1990: 36,344

2000: 36,395

2010: 41,250

2020: 38,336

Gifford sign

17. GIFFORD +11.9% (+97)

1970: 814

1980: 848

1990: 845

2000: 815

2010: 975

2020: 911

Sullivan sign

18. SULLIVAN +7.3% (+301)

1970: 4,112

1980: 4,526

1990: 4,354

2000: 4,326

2010: 4,440

2020: 4,413

DeLand water tower

19. DeLAND +6.9% (+29)

1970: 418

1980: 509

1990: 458

2000: 475

2010: 446

2020: 447

Mansfield sign

20. MANSFIELD +6.7% (+58)

1970: 870

1980: 921

1990: 929

2000: 949

2010: 906

2020: 928

Cissna Park sign

21. CISSNA PARK +5.7% (+44)

1970: 773

1980: 825

1990: 805

2000: 811

2010: 846

2020: 817

Tilton sign

22. TILTON +4.6% (+116)

1970: 2,544

1980: 2,405

1990: 2,729

2000: 2,976

2010: 2,724

2020: 2,660

Ogden water tower

23. OGDEN +3.7% (+26)

1970: 703

1980: 818

1990: 671

2000: 743

2010: 810

2020: 729

Pesotum water tower

24. PESOTUM +2.6% (+14)

1970: 536

1980: 651

1990: 558

2000: 521

2010: 551

2020: 550

Chrisman sign

25. CHRISMAN +2.1% (+27)

1970: 1,285

1980: 1,413

1990: 1,136

2000: 1,318

2010: 1,343

2020: 1,312

Paxton sign

26. PAXTON +1.8% (+77)

1970: 4,373

1980: 4,258

1990: 4,289

2000: 4,525

2010: 4,473

2020: 4,450

Hammond sign

27. HAMMOND +1.2% (+6)

1970: 502

1980: 556

1990: 527

2000: 518

2010: 509

2020: 508

Arthur sign

28. ARTHUR +0.8% (+17)

1970: 2,214

1980: 2,122

1990: 2,112

2000: 2,203

2010: 2,288

2020: 2,231

Gibson City water tower

29. GIBSON CITY +0.6 (+21)

1970: 3,454

1980: 3,498

1990: 3,396

2000: 3,373

2010: 3,407

2020: 3,475

Broadlands sign

30. BROADLANDS +0.3% (+1)

1970: 315

1980: 346

1990: 340

2000: 312

2010: 349

2020: 316

31. OAKWOOD -3.1% (-42)

1970: 1,367

1980: 1,627

1990: 1,533

2000: 1,502

2010: 1,595

2020: 1,325

32. CERRO GORDO -3.8% (-52)

1970: 1,368

1980: 1,553

1990: 1,437

2000: 1,436

2010: 1,403

2020: 1,316

33. VILLA GROVE -5.1% (-133)

1970: 2,605

1980: 2,707

1990: 2,734

2000: 2,553

2010: 2,537

2020: 2,472

34. CATLIN -5.2% (-110)

1970: 2,093

1980: 2,226

1990: 2,173

2000: 2,087

2010: 2,040

2020: 1,983

35. ONARGA -6.5% (-93)

1970: 1,426

1980: 1,269

1990: 1,281

2000: 1,438

2010: 1,368

2020: 1,333

36. CLINTON -7.6% (-577)

1970: 7,581

1980: 8,014

1990: 7,437

2000: 7,485

2010: 7,225

2020: 7,004

37. BEMENT -9.4% (-154)

1970: 1,638

1980: 1,770

1990: 1,668

2000: 1,784

2010: 1,730

2020: 1,484

38. PIPER CITY -11.5% (-97)

1970: 842

1980: 905

1990: 760

2000: 781

2010: 826

2020: 745

39. SADORUS -11.5% (-52)

1970: 454

1980: 435

1990: 469

2000: 426

2010: 416

2020: 402

 40. WATSEKA -11.6% (-615)

1970: 5,294

1980: 5,543

1990: 5,424

2000: 5,670

2010: 5,255

2020: 4,679

41. ATWOOD -11.7% (-148)

1970: 1,264

1980: 1,464

1990: 1,253

2000: 1,290

2010: 1,224

2020: 1,116

42. FITHIAN -13.2% (-74)

1970: 562

1980:  540

1990: 512

2000: 506

2010: 485

2020: 488

43. WESTVILLE -13.4% (-488)

1970: 3,655

1980: 3,573

1990: 3,387

2000: 3,175

2010: 3,202

2020: 3,167

44. BELLFLOWER -13.5% (-54)

1970: 400

1980: 421

1990: 405

2000: 408

2010: 357

2020: 346

45. ROSSVILLE -14.0% (-199)

1970: 1,420

1980: 1,363

1990: 1,334

2000: 1,217

2010: 1,331

2020: 1,221

46. MELVIN -15.4% (-76)

1970: 492

1980: 519

1990: 466

2000: 465

2010: 452

2020: 416

47. HENNING -17.0% (-43)

1970: 253

1980: 317

1990: 273

2000: 241

2010: 251

2020: 210

48. FARMER CITY -17.5% (-389)

1970: 2,217

1980: 2,252

1990: 2,114

2000: 2,055

2010: 2,037

2020: 1,828

49. CABERY -19.5% (-56)

1970: 287

1980: 327

1990: 268

2000: 263

2010: 266

2020: 231

50. SAYBROOK -19.7% (-160)

1970: 814

1980: 882

1990: 767

2000: 764

2010: 693

2020: 654

51. ALLERTON -19.9% (-65)

1970: 327

1980: 303

1990: 274

2000: 293

2010: 291

2020: 262

52. HOMER -20.8% (-281)

1970: 1,35

1980: 4 1,279

1990: 1,264

2000: 1,200

2010: 1,193

2020: 1,073

53. GEORGETOWN -21.1% (-841)

1970: 3,984

1980: 4,220

1990: 3,678

2000: 3,628

2010: 3,474

2020: 3,143

54. BROCTON -21.8% (-76)

1970: 349

1980: 393

1990: 322

2000: 322

2010: 322

2020: 273

55. FAIRMOUNT -22.0% (-173)

1970: 785

1980: 851

1990: 678

2000: 640

2010: 642

2020: 612

56. RIDGE FARM -22.5% (-228)

1970: 1,015

1980: 1,096

1990: 939

2000: 912

2010: 882

2020: 787

57. NEWMAN -23.6% (-240)

1970: 1,018

1980: 1,079

1990: 960

2000: 956

2010: 865

2020: 778

58. HOOPESTON -23.9% (-1,546)

1970: 6,461

1980: 6,411

1990: 5,871

2000: 5,965

2010: 5,351

2020: 4,915

59. POTOMAC -24.2% (-220)

1970: 909

1980: 874

1990: 753

2000: 681

2010: 750

2020: 689

60. SIDELL -24.2% (-156)

1970: 645

1980: 625

1990: 584

2000: 626

2010: 617

2020: 489

61. SIBLEY -24.4% (-93)

1970: 381

1980: 370

1990: 359

2000: 329

2010: 272

2020: 288

62. LODA -24.8% (-130)

1970: 525

1980: 486

1990: 390

2000: 419

2010: 407

2020: 356

63. ELLIOTT -24.9% (-91)

1970: 365

1980: 370

1990: 309

2000: 341

2010: 295

2020: 274

64. IVESDALE -25.8% (-92)

1970: 357

1980: 339

1990: 339

2000: 288

2010: 267

2020: 265

65. ALVIN -26.7% (-85)

1970: 318

1980: 378

1990: 339

2000: 316

2010: 270

2020: 233

66. OAKLAND -27.0% (-273)

1970: 1,012

1980: 1,035

1990: 996

2000: 996

2010: 860

2020: 739

67. BUCKLEY -27.2% (-185)

1970: 680

1980: 604

1990: 557

2000: 593

2010: 600

2020: 495

68. CISCO -29.0% (-104)

1970: 358

1980: 333

1990: 282

2000: 264

2010: 261

2020: 254

69. MILFORD -30.2% (-500)

1970: 1,656

1980: 1,716

1990: 1,512

2000: 1,369

2010: 1,306

2020: 1,158

70. DANVILLE -31.4% (-13,366)

1970: 42,570

1980: 38,985

1990: 33,828

2000: 33,904

2010: 33,027

2020: 29,204

71. ROBERTS -31.8% (-161)

1970: 506

1980: 422

1990: 397

2000: 387

2010: 362

2020: 345

72. RANKIN -31.9% (-232)

1970: 727

1980: 727

1990: 619

2000: 617

2010: 561

2020: 495

73. MUNCIE -32.3% (-75)

1970: 232

1980: 201

1990: 182

2000: 155

2010: 146

2020: 157

74. KEMPTON -33.1% (-87)

1970: 263

1980: 265

1990: 219

2000: 235

2010: 231

2020: 176

75. WELDON -33.3% (-184)

1970: 553

1980: 531

1990: 361

2000: 440

2010: 429

2020: 369

76. HINDSBORO -34.2% (-143)

1970: 418

1980: 407

1990: 346

2000: 361

2010: 313

2020: 275

77. HUME -34.5% (-171)

1970: 496

1980: 483

1990: 406

2000: 382

2010: 380

2020: 325

78. BELGIUM -38.1% (-220)

1970: 578

1980: 568

1990: 511

2000: 466

2010: 404

2020: 358

79. INDIANOLA -39.3% (-147)

1970: 374

1980: 370

1990: 336

2000: 207

2010: 276

2020: 227

80. LUDLOW -42.0% (-223)

1970: 531

1980: 397

1990: 323

2000: 324

2010: 371

2020: 308

81. LONGVIEW -50.0% (-112)

1970: 224

1980: 207

1990: 180

2000: 153

2010: 153

2020: 112

82. RANTOUL -51.6% (-13,191)

1970: 25,562

1980: 20,161

1990: 17,212

2000: 12,857

2010: 12,941

2020: 12,371

83. FOOSLAND -56.4% (-97)

1970: 172

1980: 153

1990: 132

2000: 90

2010: 101

2020: 75