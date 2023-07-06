This story appeared in 'Meeting Minutes & More,' a weekly, six-page special section in the print editions of Friday's News-Gazette reported and written by Editor Jeff D'Alessio and designed by Managing Editor Niko Dugan.
Click here to read an electronic version of this week's section. Click here to subscribe to The News-Gazette.
Since launching Meeting Minutes & More right around this time a year ago, we’ve crunched data estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau in every way imaginable — from town-by-town ancestry roots to divorce rates, median age to military service.
Today, we present a different twist on the data: A look at which area cities and villages, of the 83 the bureau has counted every 10 years, have grown and shrunk in population between the official 1970 Census and the most recent one.
While the state of Illinois grew by 1,698,532 people during that time, 53 area towns experienced population loss — from as few as 42 people (Oakwood) to as many as 13,366 (Danville).
1. SAVOY: +1,396.1% (+8,265) 1970: 592 1980: 2,126 1990: 2,674
2000: 4,476
2010: 7,280 2020: 8,857 2. MAHOMET: +627.9% (+8,138) 1970: 1,296 1980: 1,986
1990: 3,103
2000: 4,877 2010: 7,258 2020: 9,434 3. ST. JOSEPH: +145.2% (+2,256) 1970: 1,554
1980: 1,900
1990: 2,052 2000: 2,912 2010: 3,967 2020: 3,810 4. CAMARGO: +87.6% (+211)
1970: 241
1980: 428 1990: 372 2000: 469 2010: 445 2020: 452
5. TOLONO: +77.8% (+1,577)
1970: 2,027 1980: 2,434 1990: 2,605 2000: 2,700 2010: 3,447 2020: 3,604
6. CHAMPAIGN: +55.4% (+31,465) 1970: 56,837 1980: 58,133 1990: 63,502 2000: 67,518 2010: 81,055 2020: 88,302
7. ROYAL: +48.7% (+96) 1970: 197 1980: 274 1990: 217 2000: 279 2010: 293
2020: 293
8. LeROY: +44.2% (+1,077) 1970: 2,435 1980: 2,870 1990: 2,777 2000: 3,332
2010: 3,560
2020: 3,512 9. MONTICELLO: +43.8% (+1,811) 1970: 4,130 1980: 4,753 1990: 4,549
2000: 5,138
2010: 5,548 2020: 5,941 10. PHILO: +36.2% (+370) 1970: 1,022 1980: 973
1990: 1,028
2000: 1,314 2010: 1,466 2020: 1,392 11. FISHER: +35.2% (+537) 1970: 1,525
1980: 1,572
1990: 1,526 2000: 1,647 2010: 1,881 2020: 2,062 12. SIDNEY: +32.0% (+293)
1970: 915
1980: 886 1990: 1,027 2000: 1,062 2010: 1,233 2020: 1,208
13. ARCOLA: +28.6% (+651)
1970: 2,276 1980: 2,714 1990: 2,678 2000: 2,652 2010: 2,916 2020: 2,927
14. THOMASBORO +28.3% (-228) 1970: 806 1980: 1,242 1990: 1,250 2000: 1,233 2010: 1,126 2020: 1,034
15. TUSCOLA +18.4% (+719) 1970: 3,917 1980: 3,839 1990: 4,155 2000: 4,448 2010: 4,480
2020: 4,636
16. URBANA +12.8% (+4,360) 1970: 33,976 1980: 35,978 1990: 36,344 2000: 36,395
2010: 41,250
2020: 38,336 17. GIFFORD +11.9% (+97) 1970: 814 1980: 848 1990: 845
2000: 815
2010: 975 2020: 911 18. SULLIVAN +7.3% (+301) 1970: 4,112 1980: 4,526
1990: 4,354
2000: 4,326 2010: 4,440 2020: 4,413 19. DeLAND +6.9% (+29) 1970: 418
1980: 509
1990: 458 2000: 475 2010: 446 2020: 447 20. MANSFIELD +6.7% (+58)
1970: 870
1980: 921 1990: 929 2000: 949 2010: 906 2020: 928
21. CISSNA PARK +5.7% (+44) 1970: 773 1980: 825 1990: 805 2000: 811 2010: 846 2020: 817
22. TILTON +4.6% (+116) 1970: 2,544 1980: 2,405 1990: 2,729 2000: 2,976 2010: 2,724
2020: 2,660
23. OGDEN +3.7% (+26) 1970: 703 1980: 818 1990: 671 2000: 743
2010: 810
2020: 729 24. PESOTUM +2.6% (+14) 1970: 536 1980: 651 1990: 558
2000: 521
2010: 551 2020: 550 25. CHRISMAN +2.1% (+27) 1970: 1,285 1980: 1,413
1990: 1,136
2000: 1,318 2010: 1,343 2020: 1,312 26. PAXTON +1.8% (+77) 1970: 4,373
1980: 4,258
1990: 4,289 2000: 4,525 2010: 4,473 2020: 4,450 27. HAMMOND +1.2% (+6)
1970: 502
1980: 556 1990: 527 2000: 518 2010: 509 2020: 508
28. ARTHUR +0.8% (+17)
1970: 2,214 1980: 2,122 1990: 2,112 2000: 2,203 2010: 2,288 2020: 2,231
29. GIBSON CITY +0.6 (+21) 1970: 3,454 1980: 3,498 1990: 3,396 2000: 3,373 2010: 3,407 2020: 3,475
30. BROADLANDS +0.3% (+1) 1970: 315 1980: 346 1990: 340 2000: 312 2010: 349
2020: 316
31. OAKWOOD -3.1% (-42) 1970: 1,367 1980: 1,627 1990: 1,533 2000: 1,502 2010: 1,595
2020: 1,325
32. CERRO GORDO -3.8% (-52) 1970: 1,368 1980: 1,553 1990: 1,437 2000: 1,436 2010: 1,403
2020: 1,316
33. VILLA GROVE -5.1% (-133) 1970: 2,605 1980: 2,707 1990: 2,734 2000: 2,553 2010: 2,537
2020: 2,472
34. CATLIN -5.2% (-110) 1970: 2,093 1980: 2,226 1990: 2,173 2000: 2,087 2010: 2,040
2020: 1,983
35. ONARGA -6.5% (-93) 1970: 1,426 1980: 1,269 1990: 1,281 2000: 1,438 2010: 1,368
2020: 1,333
36. CLINTON -7.6% (-577) 1970: 7,581 1980: 8,014 1990: 7,437 2000: 7,485 2010: 7,225
2020: 7,004
37. BEMENT -9.4% (-154) 1970: 1,638 1980: 1,770 1990: 1,668 2000: 1,784 2010: 1,730
2020: 1,484
38. PIPER CITY -11.5% (-97) 1970: 842 1980: 905 1990: 760 2000: 781 2010: 826
2020: 745
39. SADORUS -11.5% (-52) 1970: 454 1980: 435 1990: 469 2000: 426 2010: 416
2020: 402
40. WATSEKA -11.6% (-615) 1970: 5,294 1980: 5,543 1990: 5,424 2000: 5,670 2010: 5,255
2020: 4,679
41. ATWOOD -11.7% (-148) 1970: 1,264 1980: 1,464 1990: 1,253 2000: 1,290 2010: 1,224
2020: 1,116
42. FITHIAN -13.2% (-74) 1970: 562 1980: 540 1990: 512 2000: 506 2010: 485
2020: 488
43. WESTVILLE -13.4% (-488) 1970: 3,655 1980: 3,573 1990: 3,387 2000: 3,175 2010: 3,202
2020: 3,167
44. BELLFLOWER -13.5% (-54) 1970: 400 1980: 421 1990: 405 2000: 408 2010: 357
2020: 346
45. ROSSVILLE -14.0% (-199) 1970: 1,420 1980: 1,363 1990: 1,334 2000: 1,217 2010: 1,331
2020: 1,221
46. MELVIN -15.4% (-76) 1970: 492 1980: 519 1990: 466 2000: 465 2010: 452
2020: 416
47. HENNING -17.0% (-43) 1970: 253 1980: 317 1990: 273 2000: 241 2010: 251
2020: 210
48. FARMER CITY -17.5% (-389) 1970: 2,217 1980: 2,252 1990: 2,114 2000: 2,055 2010: 2,037
2020: 1,828
49. CABERY -19.5% (-56) 1970: 287 1980: 327 1990: 268 2000: 263
2010: 266
2020: 231 50. SAYBROOK -19.7% (-160) 1970: 814 1980: 882 1990: 767 2000: 764
2010: 693
2020: 654 51. ALLERTON -19.9% (-65) 1970: 327 1980: 303 1990: 274 2000: 293
2010: 291
2020: 262 52. HOMER -20.8% (-281) 1970: 1,35 1980: 4 1,279 1990: 1,264 2000: 1,200
2010: 1,193
2020: 1,073 53. GEORGETOWN -21.1% (-841) 1970: 3,984 1980: 4,220 1990: 3,678 2000: 3,628
2010: 3,474
2020: 3,143 54. BROCTON -21.8% (-76) 1970: 349 1980: 393 1990: 322 2000: 322
2010: 322
2020: 273 55. FAIRMOUNT -22.0% (-173) 1970: 785 1980: 851 1990: 678 2000: 640
2010: 642
2020: 612 56. RIDGE FARM -22.5% (-228) 1970: 1,015 1980: 1,096 1990: 939 2000: 912
2010: 882
2020: 787 57. NEWMAN -23.6% (-240) 1970: 1,018 1980: 1,079 1990: 960 2000: 956
2010: 865
2020: 778 58. HOOPESTON -23.9% (-1,546) 1970: 6,461 1980: 6,411 1990: 5,871 2000: 5,965
2010: 5,351
2020: 4,915 59. POTOMAC -24.2% (-220) 1970: 909 1980: 874 1990: 753 2000: 681
2010: 750
2020: 689 60. SIDELL -24.2% (-156) 1970: 645 1980: 625 1990: 584 2000: 626
2010: 617
2020: 489 61. SIBLEY -24.4% (-93) 1970: 381 1980: 370 1990: 359 2000: 329
2010: 272
2020: 288 62. LODA -24.8% (-130) 1970: 525 1980: 486 1990: 390 2000: 419
2010: 407
2020: 356 63. ELLIOTT -24.9% (-91) 1970: 365 1980: 370 1990: 309 2000: 341
2010: 295
2020: 274 64. IVESDALE -25.8% (-92) 1970: 357 1980: 339 1990: 339 2000: 288
2010: 267
2020: 265 65. ALVIN -26.7% (-85) 1970: 318 1980: 378 1990: 339 2000: 316
2010: 270
2020: 233 66. OAKLAND -27.0% (-273) 1970: 1,012 1980: 1,035 1990: 996
2000: 996
2010: 860 2020: 739 67. BUCKLEY -27.2% (-185) 1970: 680 1980: 604 1990: 557
2000: 593
2010: 600 2020: 495 68. CISCO -29.0% (-104) 1970: 358 1980: 333 1990: 282
2000: 264
2010: 261 2020: 254 69. MILFORD -30.2% (-500) 1970: 1,656 1980: 1,716 1990: 1,512
2000: 1,369
2010: 1,306 2020: 1,158 70. DANVILLE -31.4% (-13,366) 1970: 42,570 1980: 38,985 1990: 33,828
2000: 33,904
2010: 33,027 2020: 29,204 71. ROBERTS -31.8% (-161) 1970: 506 1980: 422 1990: 397
2000: 387
2010: 362 2020: 345 72. RANKIN -31.9% (-232) 1970: 727 1980: 727 1990: 619
2000: 617
2010: 561 2020: 495 73. MUNCIE -32.3% (-75) 1970: 232 1980: 201 1990: 182
2000: 155
2010: 146 2020: 157 74. KEMPTON -33.1% (-87) 1970: 263 1980: 265 1990: 219
2000: 235
2010: 231 2020: 176 75. WELDON -33.3% (-184) 1970: 553 1980: 531 1990: 361
2000: 440
2010: 429 2020: 369 76. HINDSBORO -34.2% (-143) 1970: 418 1980: 407 1990: 346
2000: 361
2010: 313 2020: 275 77. HUME -34.5% (-171) 1970: 496 1980: 483 1990: 406
2000: 382
2010: 380 2020: 325 78. BELGIUM -38.1% (-220) 1970: 578 1980: 568 1990: 511
2000: 466
2010: 404 2020: 358 79. INDIANOLA -39.3% (-147) 1970: 374 1980: 370 1990: 336
2000: 207
2010: 276 2020: 227 80. LUDLOW -42.0% (-223) 1970: 531 1980: 397 1990: 323
2000: 324
2010: 371 2020: 308 81. LONGVIEW -50.0% (-112) 1970: 224 1980: 207 1990: 180
2000: 153
2010: 153 2020: 112 82. RANTOUL -51.6% (-13,191) 1970: 25,562 1980: 20,161 1990: 17,212
2000: 12,857
2010: 12,941 2020: 12,371 83. FOOSLAND -56.4% (-97) 1970: 172 1980: 153 1990: 132
2000: 90
2010: 101
2020: 75