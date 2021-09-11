'We as a family ended up donating to the cause and I prayed for the families of those impacted by that day'
By ALISSIA YOUNG
Chair, City of Champaign Human Relations Commission
I was attending one of my MSW classes on the University of Illinois campus in what was the old School of Social Work located on Nevada in Urbana.
We were on the first floor of the building, I had just walked into the room and I heard a few of my fellow classmates talking about what was going on via the news.
We as a class turned on the television and started watching in shock and disbelief at what our eyes were seeing and our ears were hearing. We were desperately trying to make sense of what was going on.
At that time, the first tower had been hit and we saw people running for their lives, people wounded and, of course, some had passed away.
We as a group looked to each other for support and we started calling our own loved ones near and far to make sure they were OK and knew about the tragic events that had taken place.
I remember feeling numb, sick to my stomach and a sense of urgency to want to help the victims.
We as a family ended up donating to the cause and I prayed for the families of those impacted by that day.