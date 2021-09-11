'Were they everywhere? Hitting buildings all over the country?'
By AMY PENNE
Tuscola resident, Parkland English Professor
On that clear Tuesday morning in 2001, I was feeding my one-year-old on the sofa, sipping morning coffee. I kissed my husband goodbye as he headed off to work while I was home with our son before getting ready to head to Parkland to teach eager freshmen the thrills of good college composition.
After the first plane hit and Katie Couric sounded confused but not yet panicked, I refilled my coffee, my son on my hip, and listened from the kitchen as the voices on the television grew alarmed.
I put my son down on the floor with his favorite toys in front of him, turned and watched, as we all did, as the second plane severed the second tower. It was surreal.
It was the next half-hour that inspired bone-chilling fear.
When the reports of the attack on the Pentagon trickled in, I grabbed my son and started trying to call my husband to make sure he was OK.
Were they everywhere? Hitting buildings all over the country? My first fear was for the (now) Willis Tower in Chicago. Would they hit that? Would they plow into the Illini Union? Of course not, my brain tried to assure me, there’s nothing special here that terrorists would care about.
But who knew? It was like mythological demons got released from some cursed stone in ancient Sumeria or something. Nothing made sense and everything seemed possible, even mythological demons released from rocks.