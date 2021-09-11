'I felt covered in the thick dust of tragedy, unable to breathe'
By ANGELA BRADLEY
Community Engagement Pastor, Stone Creek Church
I was in bed recovering from my first miscarriage that I’d had on my birthday a few days earlier. Whatever I was watching on television was interrupted as we were taken live to New York City.
While watching the events unfold, I tried flipping through channels in search of more information. It was so surreal to see the channels that continued with regular programming momentarily delaying the reality that as a nation, our whole world, had just changed.
I remember watching as the first tower fell and the second plane barreling into the second tower and it falling. I remember watching and praying for people to exit safely and weeping for those who didn’t.
Days before 9/11, my personal world crashed around me, and then afterward it seemed the whole world was crashing.
I felt covered in the thick dust of tragedy, unable to breathe.