By BARBARA JONES
Retired Librarian and Community Activist
I was working at the University Library, in a meeting at the Mortensen Center for International Library Programs. We immediately received emails from librarians worldwide, expressing sorrow and support for the United States.
That week, the Central Illinois Mosque and Islamic Center hosted a community discussion, with panelists Rabbi Norman Klein, a Christian and a Muslim. One woman cried out, “Why do they hate us so much?”
This is a lingering question we all need to ponder, and to continue to ask ourselves — “why?” Terrorism, both foreign and domestic, is alive and well.
I remember the women of the Mosque baked pastries from around the world. I tasted at least 12 countries’ goodies that night and was very moved.
One Muslim woman shared that at the UIUC Credit Union, the staff gave her daughter a lollipop, and she burst into tears at that kindness.
Finally, I remember the incredible Joshua Redman at Krannert, playing “Summertime.” Redman happened to be in Chicago and was thus able to drive down to perform. Such a grieving, grateful audience — hungry for community and a modicum of normalcy.
We still have a lot of work to do. I am currently working with the Urbana Rotary Club’s Peacebuilder Initiative, and we are focusing on what we can do within our community to address violence and promote a vibrant, inclusive community.