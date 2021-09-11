'That afternoon, I went on a long, silent run with the cross country team through the farms outside of town. I don’t think I slept that night'
By BEN DYER
Champaign County Circuit Judge
When the first plane hit the North Tower, I was hurrying from my apartment toward a two-hour Organic Chemistry lecture at Grinnell College. The second plane hit moments after the lecture began.
When we emerged from our pre-WiFi classroom, we’d missed the most consequential two hours in our lifetimes. The towers had already fallen.
The rest of the day was an anxious blur of horrifying images, confusion and sadness. I first saw the footage when I walked past a projector displaying CNN on the wall of a building.
People were sobbing, holding onto each other. The weather was spectacular in Iowa, but the empty blue sky looked ominous. I was relieved to learn that my cousin in Brooklyn was OK.
That afternoon, I went on a long, silent run with the cross country team through the farms outside of town. I don’t think I slept that night.