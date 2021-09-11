'My Catie asked, "Why is everybody talking about my birthday?" and our smiling parental answer was: Because you are so special
By CARRIE ADAMS
ICU Nurse, Carle Foundation Hospital
Emblazoned in my memory are the visions of 9/11 on the television that morning. I had worked all night and was fighting sleep. As I turned on the television and focused on the words coming from the reporter’s mouth, I was instantly filled with fear and concern. As I continued to watch the coverage, the news got worse.
As a registered nurse I was immediately thinking about the injured who would be rushed to the hospitals with potential life-threatening injuries. I was empathetic to the families who would be overwhelmed with the fear that their loved one who worked in one of the towers or the Pentagon hadn’t survived.
As a mother of four children, I instantly knew there would be countless children who had instantly lost a parent. Birthdays, school dances, graduations would all have to be celebrated without one of their parents to share in the joy and smile in the photographs.
My thoughts drifted to the parents who lost an adult child. We are not supposed to outlive our children.
After watching for several hours, I realized that September 11th had another meaning to our family that I had to address. It was my third child’s seventh birthday.
How could I explain to her what had happened and how the date of her birth would forever be a part of history?
When she arrived home from school that day, she bolted through the door and asked where we were going to eat for her birthday. She got to choose the restaurant of her choice.
On the drive there, we began to discuss the events of the day. “Something bad happened today and some very bad people intentionally hurt a lot of workers in New York and Washington D.C.” Questions began firing from all four children and we tried to answer them as best we could without scaring them.
As we arrived at our dinner destination, we encouraged them to ask as many questions as they needed to and assured them they were safe. We then snapped into birthday mode and began the celebration.
All around us were conversations of the day’s events and in a very innocent voice, my Catie asked, “Why is everybody talking about my birthday?” and our smiling parental answer was “Because you are so special.”