Listen to this article
Carrie Anderson

Carrie Anderson

'I honestly don’t remember leaving the house, dropping my son off or getting to work'

By CARRIE ANDERSON

Executive Chef, University of Illinois

I was in my bedroom at home preparing for work. I remember moving in what felt like slow motion as I dressed in front of the TV with my youngest son, who was three years old at the time, playing in the room.

I remember feeling shock, awe, despair and openly crying. I honestly don’t remember leaving the house, dropping my son off or getting to work.

What I remember next, though, is being concerned for my safety and that of my employees because of the building we were working at on that day.

I remember the hate that the Muslim community faced in the U.S. and how disappointed I was in Americans for that.

I also remember feeling so very proud of New Yorkers in how resilient and determined they were despite what happened.

Trending Videos