'I honestly don’t remember leaving the house, dropping my son off or getting to work'
By CARRIE ANDERSON
Executive Chef, University of Illinois
I was in my bedroom at home preparing for work. I remember moving in what felt like slow motion as I dressed in front of the TV with my youngest son, who was three years old at the time, playing in the room.
I remember feeling shock, awe, despair and openly crying. I honestly don’t remember leaving the house, dropping my son off or getting to work.
What I remember next, though, is being concerned for my safety and that of my employees because of the building we were working at on that day.
I remember the hate that the Muslim community faced in the U.S. and how disappointed I was in Americans for that.
I also remember feeling so very proud of New Yorkers in how resilient and determined they were despite what happened.