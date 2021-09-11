'I felt sick and afraid. It was like the world stopped in that moment'
By CATHY RECTOR
General Manager, Lillibridge Healthcare Services
I was driving into work, listening to the news, when I heard about the first plane hitting the North Tower and thinking to myself: What a tragic accident. And then, getting off the elevator and into my office, and hearing that the second plane had hit the South Tower.
At that moment, I knew that something horrible had just happened and that our country was under attack. I felt sick and afraid. It was like the world stopped in that moment.
Our entire staff went to the third floor of Neil Strack’s office at Architectural Spectrum and watched from the only television we had in our office. We were there for hours, and as everything began to unfold, it went from shock, to tears, to prayers as the towers disintegrated and we all realized the enormity of the horror we had just witnessed.
It was a feeling of helplessness and disbelief.
I continued to stay close to the television most of the day and into the evening. I recall being angry and also very, very sad thinking about this senseless act of violence that killed so many innocent people. I prayed a lot in the following days and weeks.
From 9/11 came something good for our family. My husband’s oldest son, who was in high school at the time, told his family that he wanted to become a firefighter so that he could help people like the first responders who lost their lives on that day.
He held true to that promise, and is a Champaign firefighter today.