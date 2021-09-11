'I remember them shutting down all air travel and landing all planes at the closest airport so no other planes could be used as weapons of mass destruction'
By CONNIE DILLARD-MYERS
Urbana resident, UC2B board member
I was working at the University of Illinois Library’s Central Circulation Bookstacks in the main library. I was the person in charge of discharging all returns to the library and routing them back to their locations.
We had the pleasure of listening to the radio because we were not a public service unit. When the “special report” first broke through, I was thinking it was a small plane with a couple of passengers, but when the second one hit, I knew something was not right.
I went to the main office of the Central Circulation Bookstacks and asked the staff if they had heard. At the time, the internet was still not as socially involved as it is now, but the news media outlets — CBS, NBC, ABC, CNN and HNN — were all reporting and showing video coverage of the aftermath.
When the Pentagon got hit, my husband called me from home. He was worried. Being a 22-year veteran of the Air Force, he knew it was terrorism and expected an invasion to follow.
The fourth plane crashing in Pennsylvania cemented the theory that it was terrorism. The passengers on that flight took charge after confirming the other three planes had been used to kill Americans and destroy the World Trade Center and the Pentagon. Thanks to technology, they were able to confirm what was going on.
After that, I remember them shutting down all air travel and landing all planes at the closest airport so no other planes could be used as weapons of mass destruction. I recall two planes landed at Willard Airport in Savoy. Those folks had to find other means of travel besides by plane.
When the towers crumbled and the Pentagon was on fire, we realized that many people were either trapped or dead.
The uncertainty lingered long into the evening and into the days that followed. Many Americans came together over the next weeks and months to make sense of it all.
I remember watching the news daily to see what was going on, hoping and praying they would find anyone alive.