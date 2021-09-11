'It took some time for us to realize that we were less than 15 miles from NATO headquarters in Brussels and that it could be a target, as well'
By DEAN CAVEY
Managing Partner, Verdant Partners of Champaign
I was sitting in a conference room of a client company in Ghent, Belgium. My client was making a presentation when his mobile phone rang and it was his father who lives in Canada.
Given that it was his father calling, he felt he needed to interrupt the meeting and take the call in case something was wrong. As he was listening to the call, his face turned white and he became very emotional. He asked his father to hold on for a moment while he informed us that an airplane had struck one of the Twin Towers in New York and then a few minutes later another plane struck the second tower.
We were shocked at the news and so we adjourned the meeting and went to a restaurant next door where the events were being reported on TV. We stood in amazement as we watched the terrible scenes in New York, Washington, D.C. and Shanksville.
It took some time for us to realize that we were less than 15 miles from NATO headquarters in Brussels and that it could be a target, as well. We decided we needed to start making preparations to get home as soon as possible. That tuned out to be quite a task.
Accompanying me on the trip was a business colleague who is a Brit but who lives and works in the U.S. He maintains a second home in England. After quickly learning that all flights were grounded, we set out for my colleague’s house in England.
We took the “chunnel” train to London. To our surprise, we were able to rent a car in London and travel to his home a couple of hours north of London. We stayed there for 10 days until I was finally able to get a flight from London to Chicago.
When I arrived at Heathrow, the airport was in total chaos with people jammed everywhere trying to get on a flight. Many had been there for days hoping to find a seat on an airplane.
The entire experience was quire harrowing but I later understood that our state of mind was nothing compared to what our families were going through back home. They had no control over the situation and, while I had only limited control, at least my mind and my efforts were focused on my task at hand — find a way to get home.
What a terrible time in our country’s history.