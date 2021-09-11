'I remember law enforcement in England were doing huge sweeps and picking up anyone who they felt was involved in Al-Qaeda or the Taliban'
By DURRELL ROBINSON
Boys’ Basketball Coach, Danville High
I had just started my professional basketball playing career in the top level of England, in the British Basketball League in Derby. My flight was from Chicago to New Jersey and I flew from New Jersey to England on Sept. 7.
I had only been out of the country for four days. I remember watching the attacks live on the internet online as we had just finished a workout at the dome. It was like watching an unbelievable scary movie.
I remember praying for all of the families and still not knowing if anyone who was on the planes that crashed were family members or friends. I just was in a feeling of hurt, knowing that they were someone’s family members. It was much more of a feeling of really being an American.
I remember law enforcement in England were doing huge sweeps and picking up anyone who they felt was involved in Al-Qaeda or the Taliban.
I remember calling home to make sure at least my family and friends were safe. It was tough enough that I had to leave my then-2-year-old daughter with her mom. Now this.
One of my teammates from Iowa and another from Canada were scheduled to fly in the day after but did not get to finally come to England until almost a month later because of the stepped-up security.
The day will always be remembered with gratefulness and appreciation because it really could have been any of us who were lost. Always remembered.