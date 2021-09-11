'I remember my stomach dropping to my ankles when I watched the footage for the first time'
By DUSTIN DEES
Assistant Principal/Athletic Director, Salt Fork High School
I was a sophomore at St. Joseph-Ogden High School. I remember it being school picture day so we didn’t dress for P.E.
Toward the end of P.E. class, I remember sitting on the bleachers in the main gym when our principal, Mike McKenzie, got on the intercom and announced what was going on and that the World Trade Center had been attacked.
I remember everyone in class just freezing after the news and within moments, the halls were just filled with chatter during the passing period. The feeling was super eerie, with everyone chatting about why and trying to make sense of what was going on.
We didn’t have social media at the time and we were all really trying to make sense of things through blind conversation and speculation. That day and evening was just absolutely shocking, sad and provoked fear and anger in me.
I remember my stomach dropping to my ankles when I watched the footage for the first time. That evening, my entire family watched the news coverage all night.
Today, I still go through all of those feelings when I think about that day or see footage. Now that I have a family of my own, it hits me even harder. I don’t even have words for how sorry I am for all the families that were torn apart and lives lost on 9/11.
For me, that day serves as a constant reminder of how precious life is and that every day is a gift. Since 9/11, I don’t think I have left my home or gone to bed without telling my parents and brothers back then, and now my wife and kids, how much I love them.
That day was just absolutely unfair.