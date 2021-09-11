‘We managed to find a rental car and drive all the way from Maine to Champaign’
By HAPPY LEMAN
Founding Pastor, Vineyard Church of Champaign-Urbana
My wife and I were at a Vineyard leaders meeting on the coast of Maine. We were getting ready for breakfast when I happened to notice on TV that a plane had hit one of the towers.
I immediately started talking to her and other friends that were at the meeting. It was hard to imagine that what we were seeing was real.
When the second plane hit, we realized it was real and began to realize the severity of the situation. Unfortunately, our meeting continued for two more days and all airports were closed.
We managed to find a rental car and drive all the way from Maine to Champaign. It is an experience you’ll never forget.