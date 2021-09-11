‘Many students had just been with me on a tour of Washington, D.C., and New York City that previous spring’
By JAN CARTER NICCUM
Retired Educator and Village of Savoy Trustee
I was in my classroom at Rantoul Township High School the morning of Sept. 11. I was teaching civics when my classroom phone rang and our secretary said to turn on our Channel One classroom TV and switch to CNN for breaking news.
It immediately was obvious that something horrible was occurring in New York City, as well as at the Pentagon and in Pennsylvania. Many students had just been with me on a tour of Washington, D.C., and New York City that previous spring.
We had all stood on the 110th floor open-air observation deck of the South Tower. This was all very real to us.
And I still can see the first responder on West Side Highway, in his aluminized suit, heading into the unknown. I have never seen him again and can only imagine that he perished that day.
Later that week, my family attended the memorial service that was held at Memorial Stadium. That event drew thousands from the area.
I also shed tears when I thought about the future for my daughter who had just been born that May. America and the world would forever be changed in ways that were impossible to imagine.
After I moved to Unit 4 in Champaign, I continued to share the video made that morning by the French brothers that were shadowing a lower Manhattan fire crew. I didn’t want my students to forget what had happened and possibly could happen again in America.