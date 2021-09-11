'This is much worse than Pearl Harbor'
By JEANNE ROLLER
Monticello resident, St. Ambrose University Professor Emeritus
As I was backing out my driveway in Iowa, the first plane hit. By the time I reached work, the second had hit the World Trade Center.
I knew life was changed forever on a 50-minute drive.
My college students ran between my office and a TV in the student center, giving me updates. One student had a brother working in the Pentagon, and she called me before I left for the day to tell me he and his wife, who also worked there, were safe. She walked nearly four miles in three-inch heels.
Gas had skyrocketed and I sat in a two-block line to pay cash as none of the credit card machines or ATMs were working.
That night, my dad called me. At 91, he never called unless it was my birthday or a relative had passed. After hellos, we were quiet, and then he said, “This is much worse than Pearl Harbor.”
I believe he meant that Pearl Harbor was his generation’s defining moment and this was mine.