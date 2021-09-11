‘I felt the country was at war but I did not know with whom'
By LAILA HUSSEIN MOUSTAFA
UI Associate Professor and Middle East and North African Studies Librarian
I was a student at New York University at the time and working at NYU, too. I went to work at 8 a.m. that day, before the first attack.
I heard about the attack first, so I left my office and went outside to the street to find out. It was the most difficult moment because I saw the World Trade Center collapsing in front of my eyes while I was standing looking at it. I knew the WTC very well — I lived near NYU, and I visited the World Trade Center almost every week because it is near Chinatown and a busy shopping area.
My brain stopped working when I saw the building collapsing. I tried to call my family abroad and let them know that I was fine, but there was no phone service. I went back to my office not because I wanted to work but because I wanted a secure place to be in.
I felt the country was at war but I did not know with whom. I am not sure if I was afraid or worried — I felt something but do not know how to describe my feeling.
I was calm and silent, not talking to anyone or crying. I just wanted to know what was going on. So I decided to go to my house and watch the news.
It was a long way to my house because there was no transportation, and the streets were crowded — people were crying and confused, and there was dust all over the street.
My brain frizzed, and I did not know where to go. I walked in the direction of my friend’s house, changed my mind, walked in the direction of my office, changed my mind again and walked to my house, hoping that I would be safe.
It took time to learn exactly what happened.