'I got through the day with glazed eyes and just wanted to hold my children tight'
By LISA BEITH
Director of Public Transportation, City of Danville
I was working at the U of I in the College of Education. Just as we were arriving at our offices, word was spreading about the hijacking of a plane and then another.
The whole department gathered in the media room to watch the events unfold. We were all shocked at the horror of the sight we saw as a plane had crashed into one of the Twin Towers.
Suddenly, as the first tower began to collapse, I can’t even describe how disturbed we all were. The group began to take a personal inventory of friends in New York who could potentially be impacted by this atrocity.
Through the course of the morning, the events that were taking place were compounded by reports of local fuel prices suddenly soaring to $10 per gallon.
I got through the day with glazed eyes and just wanted to hold my children tight, wondering if this was just the beginning of terrorist attacks against the United States.
I still cannot watch documentaries about 9/11 without tearing up and remembering how baffled everyone in my little world was as the developments were confirmed by the media. And I think of the brave men and women who risked their own safety to save their brothers and sisters.
This is most definitely a day I will never forget.