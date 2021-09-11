'Being the commander of an Army unit tasked with shooting down enemy aircraft was another reality I wasn't quite prepared for at that moment'
By MIKE KESSEL
Financial Advisor, Edward Jones of Champaign
Sept. 11th was a Tuesday. That previous Saturday, I had just taken my first command in the Illinois Army National Guard. I was the commander of the Headquarter and Headquarters Battery of the 1 Battalion, 202nd Air Defense Artillery.
Like most people, after the report of the first plane hitting the towers, I thought it was an accident, but the second hitting the other tower erased any doubts.
I was just leaving home for a meeting in Kankakee and my wife and I just looked at each other in disbelief but also knowing what the future held. We had just visited the World Trade Center 53 weeks earlier, so that hit home. Being the commander of an Army unit tasked with shooting down enemy aircraft was another reality I wasn’t quite prepared for at that moment.
After some quick phone calls, I learned that we were not being placed on alert at that time, but that we were taking precautions to protect our armories.
Later that morning, I was talking to our pastor and we decided to host a special prayer service that evening, open to the public. He asked me to lead one of the prayers and I remember praying specifically for our troops as I knew that some would be headed to combat soon.
Fast forward 17 months and I took another command and a promotion and five months later, we had received our alert orders to deploy with 1st CAV to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. I, along with my soldiers, were now going to be the troops headed to combat.
That day changed a lot of our lives, but few more profoundly than the soldiers and their families, who of course are second to the souls we lost that day and their families.
On Sept. 18, 2004, we had two suicide bombers blow up themselves and their cars on the main road between the airport and Green Zone in Baghdad. My unit was patrolling it at the time and the first bomber blew himself up 50 yards in front of me. The second was 30 minutes later and about 500 yards behind us.
Later that evening after we had been relieved of our patrol, I gathered my guys together and told them that we what we had witnessed that day should never be witnessed by anyone, but that as horrific as it was, it was far better for us to have it happen in Baghdad rather than “Main Street,” Champaign. And I still believe that today.
May we never forget.