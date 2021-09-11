‘Having been born in and ultimately having fled that part of the world, I was all too familiar with terrorism.’
By PARHAM PARASTARAN
CEO, Left Lane Auto
I was driving to my Bloomington Tire & Auto location listening to the news on the radio when it was interrupted with a breaking news. A plane had just ran into one of the towers.
I called my brother and asked if he had heard this and if he was in front of a TV. I remember vividly talking about whether a building of that size could handle a plane hitting it. The folks on the radio were speculating that it was a small aircraft, accidentally hitting the tower, and that was that.
But then, then 15 to 20 minutes later, they interrupted the news again with a report that a second plane had crashed into the tower. I then immediately knew that this was no accident and that it was a terrorist attack.
Having been born in and ultimately having fled that part of the world, I was all too familiar with terrorism. I drove as fast as I could to get to my store. I then sat in the waiting room glued to the TV for what seemed like weeks.
My parents were flying that day and in fact were in the air when this happened. They were diverted to Minneapolis along with all the other aircraft in the air.
I spent, like many, the next few months glued 24/7 to the TV. Saddened, horrified and angry.
I also watched a country that I love come together. There was, through my eyes, a united America and for that I was grateful.
In a sad way, although not through tragedy, I wish we could reclaim that sense of patriotism that made me proud to be an American. I felt we were all on the same team, for once.
I miss that.