'I was pregnant with our youngest son. I remember wondering about the world he would be entering because everything just changed'
By PATTY WALTERS
Executive Vice President, Developmental Services Center
On Sept. 11, 2001, I was commuting to work — Danville to Champaign, per usual — and as I was getting close to Champaign, I noticed several cars pulling over on the side of the highway, enough cars that it was unusual and noticeable.
As I approached the Prospect exit, a special news alert came on the radio reporting that a plane had just hit the World Trade Center. Those other drivers obviously heard it before I did.
The first thought was disbelief, and then immediately thinking there’s no way that it could be an accident. It was an incredibly emotional moment. I was still a few minutes from the office and couldn’t get there fast enough.
As I entered the building, the hallways were empty and quiet. I went directly to the staff break room. We were all glued to the TV and as I was watching with a growing number of coworkers to learn about this lone plane crashing in to the WTC, the news of the second plane hitting the South Tower took our breath away.
The room was full of staff, yet it was eerily quiet. Everyone exchanging glances, speechless, but tearful. We were under attack.
My mind was reeling with unanswered questions. How could this happen? Two planes? How did they orchestrate this and actually get away with it? Who was responsible? What’s next? What does this mean for our country?
I’m not sure when I actually felt the first bout of anger, but I absolutely remember the intense sadness that grew throughout that day watching things unfold.
I was pregnant with our youngest son, due in February. I remember wondering about the world he would be entering because everything just changed. Even though I was nowhere near the WTC, it felt deeply personal. I’m sure many share that sentiment.
I also remember wondering about women just like me, that earlier that day were excited about the upcoming birth of a child and now, living in fear, waiting to hear if their loved one survived.
Every September, my husband and I watch some of the specials, almost out of respect for those that lost their lives, loved ones left behind, and the countless heroes that emerged.
Each year, I think about the children born in the months following 9/11 because they are the same age as our youngest son. They are young men and women now and have experienced many milestones without ever knowing their dad.
I do hold a special place in my heart for those children.