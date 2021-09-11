With the 20th anniversary of the deadliest terrorist attacks on U.S. soil now 20 days away, community members present and past share their 9-11 memories in an N-G miniseries. First up: Angela Urban, Damir Krupalija, Judy Fraser, R. Turner-Winston, Vashoune Russell, Jeff Wooten, Sandra Casserly, Rabbi Dovid Tiechtel, Rachel Schroeder, Rick Shields and Becky Preston.