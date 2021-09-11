'We agreed that it was our sacred duty to get everyone on campus we could, from every faith we could, together to pray'
By REV. BETH MAYNARD
Rector, Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Church, Champaign
In 2001, I was living in southeastern Massachusetts, where I was rector of a small Episcopal church and chaplain at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth. I shared an office with chaplains appointed by other religious bodies.
The morning of September 11th, after the third or fourth student rushed in wanting to talk about what had happened at the World Trade Center, we all stepped out to the balcony of the student center to watch the coverage on television.
By the time the reporting turned to talk of terrorism, I was standing with the two Muslim faculty who functioned as chaplains to adherents of Islam at the University. I will never forget the horror one of them expressed watching the scene: “They are madmen,” she said of the attackers, “madmen!”
We agreed that it was our sacred duty to get everyone on campus we could, from every faith we could, together to pray. Word got around quickly.
A local rabbi drove over and joined university Catholic, Protestant and Muslim leaders in the main auditorium. Students streamed in the doors as we read Psalm 46 in Hebrew and English and shared prayers for peace from every tradition represented.
By the time we finished, the university was shutting down and sending everyone home; nobody knew who might be the next target. But we had done our job.
I organized, and attended, many other spiritual events during and after that week. I had parishioners who were in New York for work during the attacks, and of course I devoted extra time to them — one of them got off the train and before even going home came straight to my church first thing for help.
Still, it has always meant a lot to me to be able to remember that in that terrible morning of shock and fear, several people deeply committed to their own different religions instinctively knew that calling together on God, and being seen to do so with love for one another, was our immediate priority.