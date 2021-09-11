‘It wasn’t until several months later, when I was watching some special on PBS that suddenly showed an image of the towers dropping, that I finally sobbed'
By ROSS WANTLAND
Director of Curriculum Development & Education, UI Office of Academic Inclusive Excellence
I was riding the MTD bus into campus to work when I heard people talking about an accident, something about a plane in New York, possibly an attack.
My office at the time was inside of the Office of the Dean of Students, and when I arrived I remember there weren’t many people there and the phone was ringing constantly.
I — like many of my colleagues — went into emergency action mode, and tried to help out wherever I could, but I also remember being scared and uncertain about my loved one’s safety.
When the second plane hit and then the buildings fell, I was numb. I saw it happening, I knew it was horrible, but I couldn’t reach the feelings to process what I saw.
Still today, it all feels too big to put into words, but I remember thinking, we have to be here for the students. So we answered phones, we sent e-mails, we checked in on each other.
It wasn’t until several months later, when I was watching some special on PBS that suddenly showed an image of the towers dropping, that I finally sobbed, like it took that long for the reality of what had happened to make sense.