‘My small P.E. class from that morning had all of four males — myself included — and all four of us went on to serve in the military’
By SETH FLOYD
Piatt County Circuit Clerk
I have vivid memories of that day and week. Looking back, I now equate it to when my grandparents would talk about their where they were and what they were doing when they learned of Pearl Harbor or my mom’s similar tone in her recollection of President Kennedy’s assassination.
I had just arrived — a couple minutes late, actually — at Maroa-Forsyth High School for my first hour weights and conditioning P.E. class. It was the beginning of my junior year.
Before we even changed clothes, a friend and I were summoned out to the bus garage, where there was a TV available, as news of the first plane had already been announced. Within a minute of getting in front of the TV, we watched live as the second plane hit.
I remember feeling just an overwhelming sense of disbelief as it was clear what was occurring but it shouldn’t be happening here in the United States. I recall trying to come to grips with the fact this was happening on American soil and the far-reaching effects seemed to be realized more and more throughout the day — not just as the news reports continued to roll in, but also as local events were almost entirely canceled.
I do not recall doing anything other than watching the news updates in every class I went to the remainder of the day.
I have two personal lasting memories in the aftermath.
One is that in response to the attacks, all sporting events at every level had been canceled and Friday night’s high school football games that week were the first sporting events that took place across the country since the attack.
I’ll never forget our bus pulling onto the Monticello High School campus — which coincidentally is now just a couple blocks from my house — and seeing so much red, white and blue everywhere you looked, with patriotic music playing during the entire night.
That night was more festive than most military welcome-home ceremonies I’ve been a part of or attended. To see the patriotism and knowing that out of all the sporting events in the entire country, we were it, it was truly a surreal moment that I will never forget, and one I still vividly see in my mind every time I go to a game there on a Friday night.
And, my small P.E. class from that morning had all of four males — myself included — and all four of us went on to serve in the military.
While I can say for certain that it was not the main driving force behind my decision to join, I’d like to think that the moment we all shared — in the old bus garage, of all places — played at least a small role in all of our decisions to serve.