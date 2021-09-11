'I fielded a call from my French exchange student who had visited the towers earlier that year'
By SHELLY CRAWFORD-STOCK
Executive Director, Monticello Chamber of Commerce & Tourism, Monticello Main Street
I was working at the business I then owned when I heard the radio announcement. I went to our TV and turned on the news. I remember thinking this couldn’t be real and just feeling so very sad.
I immediately tried to call a friend that worked in Chicago’s Sears Tower, now Willis Tower, to try to be sure he was safe, but the circuits were busy. I later found out they were evacuating the tower at that time because there was concern other cities would be attacked.
It was a long and difficult wait to find out he was fine.
I and co-workers watched in disbelief as the tower came down; we were all heartbroken.
I fielded a call from my French exchange student who had visited the towers earlier that year. She was so upset and wanted us to know she loved us and was thinking about her “other home.”
I think I remember it in these choppy pieces because the tragedy of that day was just too much to fathom.