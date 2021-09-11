‘At about 4 o’clock that afternoon, when all the planes were grounded and all the damage had been done, I sat down at my desk and started crying. A lot'
By STEVIE JAY KHACHATURIAN
Owner of Stevie Jay Broadcasting and Stevie Jay Travel
I was on the radio on WDWS and at 7:46 a.m. central time. I interrupted Dave Loane, who was doing the sports — ‘Dave sorry to interrupt but a plane has just hit the World Trade Center in New York City.’
I remember saying out loud on the air that I didn’t understand how this could happen on such a bright, sunny day.
We talked until the top of the hour and then, during the 8 a.m. CBS news we watched live on TV as the second plane hit the South Tower. I’ll never forget that devastating moment. We went wall-to-wall with coverage from CBS radio after that.
As the general manager, I remember making sure we had all of our bases covered from the Champaign-Urbana point of view and that our news department was on top of everything. Since President Bush ordered all planes to land, there was an aircraft on the way to Philadelphia that landed at Willard.
I called my wife Janet, who was home with our four young kids, and then called my brother Jonny in New Orleans and said, ‘America is under attack.’
I don’t remember much else specifically as the news kept breaking and we kept making sure we knew what we wanted to do as the heritage news station for East Central Illinois. I’m sure I talked with John Foreman and and all of our people at the station multiple times and monitored television coverage to keep up with developments.
At about 4 o’clock that afternoon, when all the planes were grounded and all the damage had been done, I sat down at my desk and started crying. A lot.
I turned my chair with my back to my door so no one could see me. I was crying for my children, who would have to deal with this for a long time.
It was a horribly sad day in American history.