‘The Marching Illini launched into “Stars and Stripes Forever,” while thousands waved American flags and people who were once strangers stepped across aisles to reach out and embrace one another’
By VANESSA FAURIE
Retired Editor, Illinois Alumni magazine, and VP/Communications, UI Alumni Association
On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, my family saw the news reports about the first plane hitting the World Trade Center as we were getting ready for school and work — my husband; our young daughters, then ages 6 and 4; and our high school exchange student, who’d just stood on the WTC observation deck one month earlier when she first arrived in the United States from Italy.
By the time I got to my office at the University of Illinois Alumni Association in the Illini Union and turned on the TV, my co-workers and I were stunned and alarmed along with the rest of the world as what were now clearly understood to be attacks against the U.S. kept coming.
We had two colleagues hosting an alumni tour group in Europe that was scheduled to fly home that day when all air travel into the U.S. ground to a halt. The people in our Chicago office across the street from the Sears Tower were evacuated as a precaution.
We had just gone to press with the September/October 2001 issue of Illinois Alumni magazine, so there would be no mention of this tragedy by the time readers received it. However, we were able to add a banner across the bottom of the cover at the last minute, indicating there would be coverage in the following issue. And so we started putting the pieces together of how the University of Illinois family was impacted and affected by this awful day.
I have never been so proud of my communications team — Managing Editor Beatrice Pavia, Assistant Editor Scott Spilky, Art Director Stephanie Swift, Internet Services Director Susan McKenna and our trusted freelancers — as I was during that period, when they summoned such professionalism and determination despite the grief, fear and anger we all felt, to compassionately document the stories of UI alumni from 9/11 for history. We even created an online message board — which was a relatively new concept at the time — for alumni and friends to check in and stay informed in the days and weeks afterward.
The November/December 2001 issue included the heart-breaking stories of alumni who were killed in the attacks in New York and at the Pentagon.
There was the young alumnus, for example, who felt so lucky to be working ‘on top of the world’ at Cantor Fitzgerald on the 105th floor of the World Trade Center. The orange-and-blue Illini flag that proudly hung above the couch in his New York apartment now hangs in his parents’ basement family room. “It will hang there forever,” his mother said.
There was the alumna whose husband flew out of Boston that morning as she watched the live coverage unfold on TV. When the second plane hit, a sick fear overcame her. Several agonizing hours later, she learned that it was his plane she had seen crash. “It’s a lonely place to be half of what was us,” she said later.
There was the New York firefighter who came to Champaign every year to teach a class at the Illinois Fire Service Institute who was climbing up the tower when it collapsed. “I don’t know if he knew the tower was in danger of collapsing,” a colleague said. “But I do know it wouldn’t have made any difference.”
In addition, there were the alumni stories of:
— Journalists who documented the first reports of what was happening — their hands shaking as they typed.
— The doctor who treated first responders on the scene at the WTC who ended up joining the bucket brigade and helped retrieve a police officer alive from the rubble.
— Eyewitnesses who watched the attacks in New York from their office windows and had to walk through the eerie gray haze of ash and debris-littered streets to get home.
— The engineer who was in charge of the federal investigation into the WTC building collapse, and experts in infrastructure repair working on rebuilding the Pentagon and how to make buildings more resilient.
We also included extensive coverage and reaction of the campus during the days following 9/11 — gatherings by the thousands on the Quad and in the Great Hall of the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts to mourn and to comfort one another. Then-Chancellor Nancy Cantor had only been on the job since August. One student who attended the vigil on the Quad said, “It is a historic moment, and I feel compelled to witness it.”
Still more thousands from the campus and the greater Champaign-Urbana community also gathered in Memorial Stadium on Sept. 15 for a time of remembrance. The formal program ended with the Marching Illini playing “America the Beautiful” and everyone joined in to sing. But the crowd in the west stands lingered, reluctant to let the moment go.
Our campus story concluded: “And so the Marching Illini launched into ‘Stars and Stripes Forever,’ while thousands waved American flags and people who were once strangers stepped across aisles to reach out and embrace one another.”
So, when I reflect on 9/11, I remember our nation reeling from a gut-punch of shared vulnerability that, through empathy, gradually transformed into shared resolve to stand together in strength, love and unity.