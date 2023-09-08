Sign up for our daily newsletter here
ROYAL — A 9-year-old was killed Friday morning in Royal, in an accident involving a train, according to a Champaign County sheriff’s official.
The accident occurred on Railroad Street at 7:43 a.m. today, according to Lt. Curt Apperson.
“We are currently investigating an accident involving a train and a nine-year-old who was riding a bike,” he said. “I can confirm the nine-year-old is deceased and that we’re actively investigating this tragic accident.”
This is a developing story.