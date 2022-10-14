Meeting Minutes & More cover 10-14-22

This story appeared in 'Meeting Minutes & More,' a weekly, six-page special section in the print editions of Friday's News-Gazette reported and written by Editor Jeff D'Alessio and designed by News Editor Joel Leizer. Click here to read an electronic version of this week's section. Click here to subscribe to The News-Gazette.

CHAMPAIGN — For the eighth time in nine months, shooting incidents in Champaign were down from the same period a year ago.

According to Champaign police data, there were 10 incidents in September — 13 fewer than in September 2021. For the year, CPD reports 103 total incidents compared to 202 in the first nine months of 2021, the deadliest year on record.

Homicides by gunfire are also down considerably — from 11 through September 2021 to five through September 2022. Last month was fifth this year without a homicide in Champaign.

The only category with an increase last month was the number of individuals struck by gunfire. There were nine in September, matching August for the most in 2022 and six more than in September 2021.

Here’s a look at year-to-date statistics, according to police:

Total shooting incidents

2019: 67

2020: 142

2021: 202

2022: 103

Incidents with property damage

2019: 31

2020: 83

2021: 112

2022: 57

Individuals struck by gunfire

2019: 23

2020: 42

2021: 58

2022: 43

Homicide victims by gunfire

2019: 2

2020: 5

2021: 11

2022: 5

Trending Videos