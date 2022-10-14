99 fewer shooting incidents in Champaign through first nine months of this year than last
CHAMPAIGN — For the eighth time in nine months, shooting incidents in Champaign were down from the same period a year ago.
According to Champaign police data, there were 10 incidents in September — 13 fewer than in September 2021. For the year, CPD reports 103 total incidents compared to 202 in the first nine months of 2021, the deadliest year on record.
Homicides by gunfire are also down considerably — from 11 through September 2021 to five through September 2022. Last month was fifth this year without a homicide in Champaign.
The only category with an increase last month was the number of individuals struck by gunfire. There were nine in September, matching August for the most in 2022 and six more than in September 2021.
Here’s a look at year-to-date statistics, according to police:
Total shooting incidents
2019: 67
2020: 142
2021: 202
2022: 103
Incidents with property damage
2019: 31
2020: 83
2021: 112
2022: 57
Individuals struck by gunfire
2019: 23
2020: 42
2021: 58
2022: 43
Homicide victims by gunfire
2019: 2
2020: 5
2021: 11
2022: 5