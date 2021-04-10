URBANA — Defendants in legal cases who have had late or collection fees added to their court costs will want to take advantage of upcoming amnesty weeks.
Between May 10 and 21, the Champaign County Circuit Clerk’s Office will allow defendants who have a balance due in a criminal, traffic, driving-under-the-influence, ordinance-violation or conservation-violation case to pay off their totals without any late or collection fees that may have accumulated.
Circuit Clerk Susan McGrath said those who need to know what they owe should contact her office by sending an email to cccircuitclerk@co.champaign.il.us.
In the email, senders should include their name with middle initial, address, phone number, email and case number or numbers. If they don’t know the case number, it can be found on the clerk’s website, champaigncircuitclerk.org, by going to the tab called “view court case information” and filling in their name in the box labeled “search by participant name.”
Payments may be made in person at the clerk’s office on the first floor of the courthouse at 101 E. Main St., U, between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. those two weeks. Payors should bring the quote of what they owe and a driver’s license or a state identification card.
The only forms of acceptable payment are cash, cashier’s check, credit or debit card. Personal checks will not be accepted.
Payments may also be made online on the clerk’s website by selecting the box called “amnesty week payments.” Those paying will be asked for the reference number they were given in their quote.
Those with questions should contact the clerk’s office at 217-384-3725 or cccircuit clerk@co.champaign.il.us.