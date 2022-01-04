A Community Conversation on Gun Violence: Local lawyer's 3 ways to make a small difference
Among those featured in Part 6 of Editor Jeff D'Alessio's Community Conversation on gun violence: C-U attorney BRYAN FRERES, part of the team that prosecuted Brendt Christensen for the murder of visiting Chinese scholar Yingying Zhang.
The tragedy of violent crime is something I could go on and on about, but unfortunately I don’t have a quick-fix solution. I wish I did. Between the pandemic and the crime spike, it has been a tough couple of years for our community.
Many of my friends have recently moved away from the area, and while the violence is not the sole factor behind that, it is a concern that is consistently part of the calculus for those families, especially families with young kids.
I know many of our federal, state and local law enforcement officers, and while our officers are professionals who do their jobs well without complaint, their morale seems to be as low as I’ve ever seen it.
Notwithstanding the recent spike in violent crime, I still believe in Champaign-Urbana and the people who live here. I always have. The violence of the past couple years does not define this community. This is a dynamic and diverse community full of friendly and interesting people, and it is a great place to call home and raise a family.
A few thoughts on small things we all can do to make a bit of difference:
1. Thank a cop.
Being a police officer is a difficult and dangerous job. They are the front line dealing with the violence. They consistently deal with people who are at their worst or who are facing the worst in others. The stress is immense.
Despite that, a phone call brings them rushing to our aid. We are blessed to have excellent law enforcement in our community. While we all should expect high standards and accountability from our officers, we should also be extremely grateful for their service.
Community support is a big deal. A random thank you or gesture of appreciation may be a small thing, but the gratitude and support adds up and helps morale. And thank a cop’s spouse, too, while you’re at it. The stress and dangers of the job don’t end simply because an officer is off the clock.
2. Hear crime victims’ stories and remember their pain.
The trauma that a crime victim and their families face can be unbearable. I was impressed and proud of how our community supported the Zhang family after their daughter Yingying went missing. I also know they appreciated that support during those dark times.
Giving crime victims a voice spotlights the horrors and far-reaching impact of violent crime, and supporting victims is one way a community can repudiate the violence. The strength many crime victims show in the face of tragedy is inspiring — Amber Oberheim is one example.
3. Support those who want to change or who are working to end the violence.
I see the signs in town demanding that offenders put the guns down. I think those signs are fantastic. They are the voice of the community effectively saying we don’t accept this gun violence.
In addition to our law enforcement, there are many people in the community doing great work giving voice to victims and giving offenders an opportunity to put the guns down.
What happens when an offender does reject the crime and violence? We should support that as best we can. Not everyone engaging in crime is a bad person — often, people engaging in crime are making mistakes they will end up regretting for the rest of their lives, and nobody wants to be judged for eternity by their behavior on their worst days.
While there should be accountability and consequences for all criminal behavior, especially violent crime, a second chance after that debt is paid is sometimes all someone needs to turn things around — and there is no more powerful advocate, or repudiation of the violence, than someone who has lived a life of crime, rejected it and successfully rejoined the community.