CHAMPAIGN — Upbeat music, lots of candy, colorful clothing and hundreds of people cheering made for a successful 10th annual Pride parade in downtown Champaign Saturday to highlight the LGBTQ community in this area.
“It’s fun and this is a thing,” said Izzy Cain, 13, of Savoy of her reason for joining in the parade. “It’s a lot of happiness in this place.”
Cain marched next to her new stepmother, Susie Kundrat, with a group from their church, Faith United Methodist Church of Champaign.
There were just over 60 entries in the parade that featured politicians, wanna-be politicians, church groups, school children, bus drivers, bank employees, drag queens and more, all united in letting people live their own lives.
“We’re coming out. We want the world to know,” sang a group from the Unitarian Universalist Church of Urbana-Champaign.
The 80-degree temperature, which felt worse because of high humidity, got a slight assist from the overcast skies and a slight breeze. And many parade watchers kept cool with beers from downtown bars as they watched and cheered.