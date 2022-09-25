A few words of advice for the next generation, from seven Hall of Fame women
This being Hall of Fame weekend on campus and the 50-year anniversary of Title IX, we asked inducted Illini and women enshrined in other halls: What’s your best piece of advice for young girls who one day want to achieve all you have?
COLLEEN CALLAHAN, UI alumna and first woman inducted into the National Association of Farm Broadcasting Hall of Fame, now serves as director of Illinois Department of Natural Resources
“My mom and my college adviser, Dr. Jim Evans, gave me indelible advice.
“When I would stand in front of our TV in the living room, watching Lloyd Ummel on Channel 3 give the farm report, I would say to my mom: ‘I’d like to do that ... but there are no women doing it.’ She would say in reply, ‘You can do it. But only if you try.’
“And then while at the U of I, majoring in agricultural communications, I realized I did not like my journalism courses. I wanted to talk about agriculture, not write about it. So, I visited my adviser, Dr. Jim Evans. When I explained my ‘plight,’ Dr. Evans did not tell me what to do. Rather, he asked me a question: ‘Would you prefer to get your degree in something you don’t like, but know you can find a job doing; or, get your degree in something you do like, and then try to find a job doing it?’
“I left his office and immediately dropped my journalism classes and switched to the broadcast option.
“Just before graduation in 1973, Dr. Evans called me to let me know he had seen a job posting for an agricultural broadcasting position at Midwest Television, with a TV station in Champaign and a radio and TV station in Peoria. I immediately applied and was asked to schedule an interview.
“In advance of the interview, I imagined and prepared for every possible question. When the question came, I knew it was make or break: ‘Do you think farmers will listen to a woman talk about agriculture?’
“It was one of the questions I had anticipated. I replied: ‘I would use my dad as my sample listener/viewer, knowing what he expects to learn/hear. If the programming is well prepared, presented and relevant, it shouldn’t make any difference if it’s a man, woman or dog barking out the information.’
“I knew the answer was a little edgy. But, they took a risk and hired me. And it’s a risk that lasted for 32 years.”
CELENA MONDIE-MILNER, 18-time track and field All-American inducted into Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame in 2018
“I have been inspired by so many and the list goes on and on — from my mom, dad and brothers to track legend Wilma Rudolph, coaches, teachers and athletes, to name a few.
“What have I learned along the way about achievement that I could share with others? Persistence and preparation — use these skills often, even when you want to talk yourself out of doing what feels impossible. You are more than good enough to accomplish your goals — teaching yourself to believe it can be a process.
“Surround yourself with champion supporters and fuel your efforts with faith, persistence and preparation and then watch in amazement at what you can do.
“Life is a journey — be your own critic but not your own barrier. You deserve the greatness that is coming your way.”
BONNIE (BLAIR) CRUIKSHANK, five-time gold medal-winning speedskater and U.S. Olympic Hall of Famer also a member of Centennial High’s inaugural Hall of Fame class
“First off, I think it is important for a younger girl — or boy — looking at getting involved in sports to try many things. Although you may have a favorite, try to be well-rounded at a young age and don’t focus on just one sport.
“It is also important to make sure you take breaks from sports. It might mean doing another sport or just getting some time away — as you go from one season to the next, not only does your body not get a rest; neither does your brain.
“Another piece of advice: make sure you are participating for yourself and not your parents, coaches, etc. You will have a greater chance for success if you are in it for the right reason and love what you do.”
“I didn’t always have the dream of going to the Olympics, nor in my wildest dreams did I ever think I’d compete in four and win five golds and one bronze. I just loved what I did and took it one day at time, one race at a time, one season at a time, one Olympics at a time.
“Setting goals — sometimes long term, but more importantly short term — is what got me through all the years I spent in the sport. I never thought of halls of fame — those came to me as icing on the cake and because I loved what I did and stayed in the moment.”
AMARA ENYIA, Chicago-based strategist, lawyer, public policy expert and 2022 Illini Media Hall of Fame inductee
“We live in a world where external voices and messages have the potential to influence how you feel about yourself, the decisions you make about your life, your purpose and your trajectory.
“The best way to live an authentic life that speaks to who you are is to take the time to truly get to know yourself — your interests, your passions, what you like, dislike, what makes you feel fulfilled, what makes you feel angry, what drives you.
“Check in with yourself regularly about what you believe and why — understanding that part of life is evolution and hopefully, growth into higher and better versions of yourself. It’s a lifelong process.
“Do the internal work to know yourself well because that foundation will help you make decisions at every juncture that are aligned with who you are — even when it means going against the grain of what other people/institutions/society believe or want for and from you.
“This foundation will help you withstand and overcome challenges that will surely come along the way, and ultimately live with a sense of fulfillment and peace.
“Set peace of mind as your highest goal and organize your life around it.”
NANCY BRINKER, UI alumna, Susan G. Komen founder and 2015 National Women’s Hall of Fame inductee
“If you’re committed to something, whether it’s your career or a personal passion, do it with all of your might as long as you can, as hard as you can, as often as you can.
“The aspiration of achieving great things is always wonderful but fusing that ambition with the pursuit of improving the lives of others is even better.”
JEAN DRISCOLL, eight-time Boston Marathon wheelchair champ and five-time Paralympic gold medalist inducted into U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame in 2012
“I was competing in my first national road race, a 10K, in Phoenix, Arizona. George Murray, a famous wheelchair athlete at the time, was on the cover of the Wheaties box and sitting across from me during a pre-race event.
“I asked him if he still gets nervous before competing, given all the success he had as an athlete. He looked at me and said, ‘Of course. I still get nervous! If something is important to you, you’re going to be nervous. If I didn’t get nervous, it would mean it’s time to do something different because it’s not important to me anymore.’
“I have never forgotten that and can honestly say that I was nervous before every race, big or small. I get nervous before speaking events, too.
“Life is exciting, and it can make you nervous. That’s a good thing.”
JENNA HALL, record-smashing softball slugger inducted into Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame in 2019
“The best piece of advice I can give is this: The grass is greener where you water it.
“Be present and invested where you are. It is easy to look elsewhere and see what others are doing or what others may have that you don’t. It can lead to envy, jealousy and honestly it will steal your joy.
“To grow in the game and become the best version of you, invest in yourself. Be where your feet are and love where you are. That’s what keeps us in the game and in our journey.”