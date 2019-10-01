Illini football great Dick Butkus was a master at intimidation. Imagine a 12-foot-tall version.
The bronze replica of the Hall of Fame linebacker — in “full flight,” with his trademark scowl — will be loaded in a trailer next week and driven to Champaign by sculptor George Lundeen.
“It’s ready to go,” Lundeen said Monday from his studio in Loveland, Colo.
The statue will be unveiled on the east side of Memorial Stadium during its dedication Oct. 11, the day before the Illini game against Michigan.
Lundeen, an Illinois alumnus who also created the statue of Harold “Red” Grange on the stadium’s west side, was thrilled to have the chance to do a companion piece honoring Butkus.
The subject of the sculpture, however, wasn’t too keen on the idea at first.
Lundeen and deputy athletic director Warren Hood started talking about a Butkus statue about five years ago, and the sculptor put together a quick sketch and model. After the athletic department received a gift to pay for it from UI graduates Matt and Sara Joyce, the UI approached the Illini football legend.
“He didn’t want his statue to be made at all,” Lundeen said. “Heavens, the first time I met him, I don’t think he even wanted to talk to me. He’s a team guy. Dick said, ‘I don’t want to be singled out from my team.’”
Athletic director Josh Whitman persuaded Butkus that the statue would benefit Illinois, and he relented, Lundeen said.
“He’s a great player and a great inspiration for a lot of people,” Lundeen said.
For the design, Lundeen reviewed every photograph and frame of film he could find of Butkus — not only from his playing days but also his TV appearances. (“Coach,” “MacGyver” and “My Two Dads” are among his credits) and occasional movie roles (remember “Any Given Sunday” or “Hamburger The Motion Picture”?)
Mr. Butkus approves
His original design showed Butkus on two feet, with the signature side-to-side move that allowed him to react so quickly during a play.
But the more Lundeen watched of Butkus in his playing days, “the more I saw him just going right after whoever was carrying the football.”
So he made three clay models and flew out to California to show them to Butkus.
“I put all three of them on the table. It took him about one minute to say, ‘I like that one,’” Lundeen said.
The 6-foot-4 former linebacker immediately sent a photo of the model to his wife, to make sure she liked it, he said.
“He’s kind of gruff, but he’s a really neat guy,” Lundeen said.
The final version shows Butkus up on one foot, leaping toward an unseen ball carrier, with a look on his face that was all too familiar to running backs of the day.
“I asked him, ‘What kind of expression do you want on the face?’” Lundeen said. “He looked at me, and he just gritted his teeth, squinted his eyes and said, ‘This one.’”
“I couldn’t tell if it was a smile or if it was some guy who was about to kill you — which is probably the way he played,” he said.
Lundeen said he went to Butkus before showing the design to UI athletic officials so he could tell them, “This is the way Dick wanted it.”
Who would argue with Butkus?
“Exactly,” he said.
$400 for 'beat-up' shoes
Lundeen started working on the statue in earnest more than a year ago. It took six months to complete the modeling and another six months for the sculpting itself.
For authenticity, he spent a lot of time tracking down the equipment worn during Butkus’ era at Illinois.
“Everything has to be just right,” he said. “When you go back a generation, sometimes it’s difficult.”
Lundeen found a pair of shoes online exactly like the ones Butkus wore in college.
The shoulder pads proved a tougher challenge. Eventually, he found one “old, beat-up pair,” after deciphering the brand name, Riddell, from an old photo of Butkus.
It cost him $400, he said, “but it solved so many problems for me in the design. It’s such an important part of the wardrobe.”
The university supplied an old helmet that Lundeen originally thought couldn’t have belonged to Butkus — it was marked size 7⅛, too small for the linebacker’s head, and lacked the stars on his helmet. Then Lundeen scraped off the top layer of paint to find the stars and the actual size: 7½, which is what Butkus wore, he said.
He suspects an old Illini equipment manager may have set it aside, even though it was repainted and used in later years, because he knew Butkus had worn it.
Legends of the fall
The Butkus statue will be set on a brick and limestone pedestal just like the one used for the Grange statue. Both sculptures have a similar bronze patina, with dark blue jerseys — Butkus No. 50 and Grange No. 77, the only numbers retired by Illinois.
The statues are roughly the same size, though Butkus had a couple of inches on Grange and was “just a little bit bigger,” especially with shoulder pads, Lundeen said.
“I would say they were very similar athletes,” he said, good at different facets of the game.
“Red Grange, he ran like the wind and was a pretty good-sized guy for that time. And he was tough, and he was very agile, much the same as Butkus," Lundeen said. "If somebody would have told Dick Butkus he was going to be a halfback, he would have been a helluva halfback. He was quick."
In Grange’s pose, he is carrying the ball in full run, with his knee up, balanced on one foot. Butkus is also on one foot, but “about to cream you,” he said.
Whitman said it’s fitting that the two iconic Illinois players frame the stadium where they played. He called the Butkus sculpture a “beautiful piece of art that will stand forever as a testament to the player Dick was (and) the man he remains today.”
Up next: Amelia Earhart
Lundeen, a Nebraska native, earned a master’s degree in fine arts from Illinois in 1973. He has been commissioned to create sculptures for universities, cities, foundations and businesses nationwide.
Most recently, he sculpted the three Apollo 11 astronauts for the Kennedy Space Center for the 50th anniversary of their historic flight to the moon.
His current project? A statue of Amelia Earhart to be installed at the U.S. Capitol next year to represent the state of Kansas.
Lundeen visits Illinois at least once a year to do maintenance work on the Grange statue and take in a home game. He loves the way the Marching Illini surround the statue to play before each home game.
The unveiling is scheduled for 2 p.m. Oct. 11 outside the main entrance of the Henry Dale and Betty Smith Football Center, 1501 S. Fourth St., C. Fans are invited to attend, with free parking available at State Farm Center. Speakers will include Whitman, Butkus, Chancellor Robert Jones and the Joyces.