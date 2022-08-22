A LASTING LEGACY: Remembering the remarkable life of Dawson Banks Sr.
The latest local legend to have an honorary Champaign street named after him is DAWSON BANKS SR., of Banks Barbeque Pit fame. Here with a tribute to their late great uncle and grandfather are Deborah Clements Blanks and Jeanette Sayles Donaldson.
****
The life of Dawson Banks Sr. reflects the life experiences of African American men living in the early 1900s. He was born in 1898 in Monticello, Ga., the middle son of John Wesley and Mattie Phillips Banks.
When Alvin DeSayles decided to talk to relatives about requesting that the city of Champaign rename a portion of East Washington Street to honor Mr. Banks, he explained how he felt his uncle “used his business, Banks Barbeque Pit, and his life to spread kindness and love to people.” His cousin, Jeanette Sayles Donaldson, gathered information from family and friends to document her grandfather’s life and legacy and brought the request to the attention of the city.
Donaldson felt a particular James Baldwin quote captured the essence of the life Dawson Banks Sr. led: “I am what time, circumstance, history have made of me, certainly, but I am also, much more than that. So, are we all?”
Like many African Americans living in the South, the Banks family, became a part of the Great Migration, fleeing the discrimination of the South, seeking employment and a higher quality of life in the North. African Americans in the South were encouraged by word of mouth and by reports and advertisements in African American newspapers, like the Chicago Defender, which promoted the idea of opportunities for prosperity up North.
As was the tradition, friends followed friends, family followed family, each one paving the way for the next to relocate to the North in search for a better job and a better life.
In the early 1920s, at the urging of friends in Champaign, Jesse Clements Sr., Dawson’s brother-in-law, left Georgia after a fatal accident of a family member and moved to Champaign, where he secured a job with the Illinois Central Railroad. Clements then helped Dawson move to Champaign in 1925 and helped him get a job as a firefighter at the Clifford and Jacobs Steel Mill, where about 15 Black men were employed. Later that year, Dawson brought his wife, Ida Bell, to Champaign, where they raised their six children.
Continuing the African American tradition of helping others, Dawson and Ida Banks helped his parents and siblings, Richard Allen and Oscar Lee, relocate to Champaign. They also accommodated young married couples who came from the south and needed a place to stay until they found a place of their own.
This included family. In fact, Jeanette Donaldson, the oldest grandchild, lived with her parents and grandparents for several years. She recalls that “I called my mother ‘Mama’ and my dad ‘Daddy’ and started the tradition maintained by all the grandchildren of calling our grandparents ‘Big Daddy’ and ‘Big Mama’ so they would know who I was referring to.”
These names of endearment stuck and were used by the grandchildren and other relatives to address the Banks elders. Says Jeanette: “I am so very thankful for my parents and grandparents, because I had an entire village to raise me.”
****
Nathaniel Cecil Banks remembers his grandfather’s giving nature as well as his creativity and industriousness, saying: “My family lived with my grandparents during the first four years of my life. I was always confused why he loved his day job at the foundry so much, until I realized that he was in a leadership position there as well. Later in life, I figured out that he was probably a mechanical genius, something that the people at the foundry most likely saw. I remember him making whatever he needed in and around his house and the pit. He was very independent, and self-directed. He passed those traits on to his children and grandchildren.”
Mr. Banks started the barbeque business by grilling ribs by the side of the garage and selling them to friends and family. Over time, he built up the business and moved into a small building where the garage had existed. DeSayles believes that his uncle used his business to support his family, build character and give back to his community. DeSayles remembers that “One day of the month my uncle would have free pop, hot dogs and chips for the teens, and we all helped as family members to serve the teens.”
For Mr. Banks, like many African Americans, being an entrepreneur meant more than simply making a profit. During the Jim Crow Era, segregation was prevalent and African Americans were denied the right to eat at White establishments. Businesses like Banks Barbeque Pit were a haven, a place where African Americans could go to enjoy themselves and participate in the social life of the community without fear of intimidation. During this time, Black businesses promoted the concept of the “double duty dollar,” which promoted the idea of having your money not just buy you goods but also do good by spending it at businesses that uplifted the community.
The National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C., has chronicled the efforts of these early entrepreneurships to highlight a now largely forgotten legacy, stressing that “by serving their communities when others wouldn’t, Black-owned independent businesses provided avenues of upward mobility for generations of African Americans and supplied critical leadership and financial support for the civil rights movement.”
Family and friends recalled there being a system that Mr. Banks followed in his business. After Swift Meat Company delivered ribs and polish sausages, Big Daddy taught youth how to salt the meat down; however, he was responsible for placing the ribs on the pit. The polish sausages were always boiled in a large pot, never cooked on the pit. Big Mama, Ida Bell, was always in charge of making the barbeque sauce. As patriarch and matriarch of the family, they were quite the team.
Banks’ work ethic inspired his family. Nathaniel Banks recognized the value of having the opportunity to work with his grandfather, saying, “He taught me how to count change, salt down the meat and prepare it for cooking. He also taught me by example how to treat people with respect.”
Another grandson, David Banks, recalled how he helped Big Daddy in the barbeque pit several summers, saying “after he stopped driving, I would take him to the grocery store to get all the supplies he needed for the restaurant. After returning from the store, I would restock the refrigerator with sodas, sweep the floor and clean the tables in the eating room.” On days when the restaurant was not open, Big Daddy would let David’s burgeoning band practice at the restaurant. When David left to go to college Big Daddy reminded him to “don't forget where you came from.”
Louis Hite felt that his grandfather “made the best polish sausage that I had ever eaten. He also encouraged me to grow up to be a man.”
William Bingham relayed how he and Mr. Banks would go out to the country to look for the preferred wood, which was hickory: “I would cut up the wood for him to use to cook the ribs. And with that came a learning experience; I learned to recognize different types of trees, and what wood burned the best for cooking the ribs.”
*****
Spending time at the barbeque pit made for wonderful childhood memories. Mr. Banks’ granddaughter, Deborah K. Banks, remembers how her grandfather offered his customers a variety of products. Besides the standard barbeque pit menu, he had a milk machine from which you could get milk in a carton from the machine. He also had potato chips, candy bars, gum and a gumball machine; hamburgers were a special order often served with a side.
But what impressed her the most was the fact that during a time of segregation, “Banks barbeque was known all over Champaign and ... everybody came to his place to buy his barbeque. Everyone was welcome to come and enjoy those great-tasting polish sausages, barbecue dinners and hamburgers.”
Donaldson recalls that the business developed a diverse clientele, with the Champaign fire and police department ordering slabs of ribs and sandwiches. Mr. Banks and two of his sons, Nathaniel Banks and Dawson Jr., often made deliveries to the city department. Jackie McCall remembers how her father, Dawson Jr., continued the family tradition, explaining that “Like Big Daddy, my daddy would barbeque and invite family and friends over to eat, dance and enjoy. Like Big Daddy, he wanted everyone to feel they were a part of the family.”
Rose Lewis-Calvin recalled that, “as a young child growing up, I enjoyed the aroma permeating from his barbecue restaurant. I couldn’t wait until I was old enough to work and help him out. His barbecue business was well-established and known, as people came from near and afar to purchase. He worked tirelessly in his restaurant, serving the community.”
Donaldson believes her grandfather quietly shaped future generations, not by grandiose gestures but by his actions of kindness and compassion. She recalls how he provided financial assistance to a graduate student from the University of Illinois. Banks and the family would make deli sandwiches that the student would pick up and sell on campus from a delivery box attached to the front of his bike. All the proceeds would go to the student.
The barbeque pit also served as an after-school space before federal funds supported these programs. Mr. Banks had two areas — one where he was preparing the food and kids could come and talk to him and another geared for teens to just enjoy themselves without fear of violence.
Ella Marie Coleman — aka “Sissy” Johnson — described Mr. Banks' restaurant as a soft-landing space for teens, a “happy spot where most of the teens from the north end of Champaign and the teens from the east side of Urbana gathered. The trip to Mr. Banks’ pit was an after-school reward for me.”
Coleman remembered that “we gathered for the music and the jukebox, ruffled potato chips and sodas. We rarely could afford barbeque but loved his sauce which for a small fee he'd pour on our chips. His jukebox always had the latest tunes from the cha-cha to the stroll to improve our dancing skills, and the standard pop along with the slow dance that was supervised by all eyes watching.”
Maxine Belle agreed, saying she and her friends would "dance to the music on the jukebox and pool their money to buy ribs.”
Gloria Hendricks (aka Tonie Hewitt) and her best friend, Beverly Bernet, were highly motivated to go to the barbeque pit in 1959. “We would help the employees (including Beverly’s mother) at the cleaners and the beauty shop on Poplar Street on Saturdays so we would be able to go to Banks Barbeque on Sunday.”
Gloria and Beverly would talk to Mr. Banks with a strategy for getting to the teen side even though they were not yet teens. Says Gloria: “We were not old enough to go where the older teens were, so when Mr. Banks was not looking — we thought — we went over to their side and sat way in the back. Oh, in about 10 to 15 minutes later he was standing at the door. We knew exactly what time it was. He did not say a word but that was the end of our visit.”
Looking back, many wonder how Mr. Banks could so patiently handle the constant jibber-jabber of teens, the repetition of songs played on the jukebox over and over, day after day and the coming and going of teens that he supervised. While he was a kind and gentle man, he was no pushover, providing discipline with unspoken rules for youth, which included no foul language, fighting or disruption.
Parents felt comfortable with their teens going to Mr. Banks’ business and never worried about their safety. A few times when young people were not following Big Daddy’s rules, he would send them home and they would not be able to come back for about two weeks.
****
Mr. Banks’ life was full. His friendly nature was not a business strategy. You would often see he and his wife enjoying life outside the business, sitting on the porch or in his well-manicured yard waving to neighbors and strangers alike as they drove by.
Mr. Banks demonstrated community leadership through the local Shriners organization, organizing a convention and parade. Maxine Belle stressed that “these were the days when the Tuskegee Airmen would come with a band and walk down Champaign streets in a parade.”
His family was very active in their church, Bethel AME, where in 1953, Mr. Banks, son Nathaniel and cousin Cecil Pope served on the building committee, which led to the construction of a new church at 405 E. Park Street in 1959. Bethel was and remains a central part of the Banks family with their service as trustees, elders, choir directors/members and ushers, spanning more than 70 years.
Says Deborah Clements Blanks: “What I remember most is how Uncle Dawson, Aunt Ida and my Papa Jesse loved and nurtured us. They were brave coming north in search of opportunities for a better life. They reached back to bring others here despite the challenges they faced.”
As Ella Fitzgerald said, “Just don’t give up trying to do what you really want to do. Where there’s love and inspiration, I don’t think you can go wrong.”
DeSayles says his uncle “was an inspiration to each and every one that entered his life.” Like DeSayles, many people remember the Banks Barbeque Pit with respect and pride, acknowledging the legacy Dawson and Ida left to their family and community.
For Donaldson, it was important “that the next generation understand the history of our ancestors to help us keep the legacy alive.” Her granddaughter, Anisa Chatman, confirms the power of history, saying: “I am so proud that Mr. Dawson Banks Sr. was my great, great grandfather. Reading and hearing the stories of someone I have never met but is my ancestor makes me extremely proud.”