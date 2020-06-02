CHAMPAIGN — John Staab’s voice broke a few times Monday when discussing Drew Adams, the 18-year-old who graduated from Champaign Central last Tuesday and died Saturday morning in a boating accident.
“It’s very difficult when I stop and think about him, as I’m doing right now, not to get emotional,” the Maroons’ longtime baseball coach said. “The emotions, they’re raw. It’s a young man dying at age 18. I don’t know that it gets much worse than that. ... (He) had his whole life in front of him.”
The former Central baseball and football athlete is being remembered by his high school head coaches as a slight-of-stature kid with much bigger energy and a constant commitment to those around him.
Adams died in King, Wis., this past weekend when the canoe he and another individual were riding in on Lake Alice capsized. The other individual in the canoe, unnamed in a local police report, was able to make it to shore at the body of water about 75 miles outside Green Bay.
“It doesn’t even really feel real,” Maroons football coach Tim Turner said. “First thing was shock. ... The first thing that goes through your mind and the first thing that came out of my mouth was, ‘No way. You’re lying.’ Obviously nobody’s going to lie about something like that.”
A memorial balloon release was slated for Monday evening at McKinley Field, former home of Central baseball. But it was postponed because of safety concerns related to ongoing protests of George Floyd’s death in Minnesota. Social media posts indicate the release will be rescheduled at a to-be-determined date.
Those same social media outlets featured an outpouring of condolences for Adams and his family over the weekend. He’s survived by parents Harold and Prudence, and sisters Ruby and Sophia.
“Drew was so precious, full of life and joy, loved and beloved,” said Rev. Dr. Sheryl Palmer of the Champaign-based Faith United Methodist Church, of which the Adams family is part, during a Facebook video supplement to the church’s latest Sunday virtual service. “Our hearts go out to ... the untold number of people that Drew touched and impacted over his short 18 years.”
“I know Harold very well. He was our (baseball) booster club president and had been the last four years,” Staab added. “I don’t know how he does it, but he’s moving forward with plans for the visitation and funeral ... and trying to organize a tribute to Drew as best he can. I can’t imagine him being able to kind of soldier on.”
It’s a mindset both Staab and Turner said Drew Adams displayed in his athletic ventures.
Turner recalled a discussion with Adams when the athlete was uncertain about his future with Central football.
“One of the conversations that we had (Adams’ sophomore year) was really about the fact that ... you’re a small guy,” Turner said of the 5-foot-7, 140-pound Adams, a wide receiver and cornerback. “The message that I tried to convey to him was that you’re going to have to scrap your whole life for everything that you want.
“He mulled it over a week or so and then obviously decided not to quit and to be around.”
Adams also was an outfielder for Maroons baseball.
That is until Staab told Adams after the 2019 season he likely had a new home for Adams at second base.
“Very supportive of the team, and he kept working to try and gain more playing time,” Staab said. “A lot of kids would’ve said, ‘What, second? I’ve always been an outfielder. I play outfield. That’s what I want to play.’ He wasn’t that way.”
Both coaches remember Adams as frequently upbeat and seemingly incapable of driving a wedge between himself and anyone around him.
“I’ve never heard anyone say anything bad about him. I’ve never seen anyone upset with him, even,” Turner said. “Not that any young person deserves to die early, but when you have this type of young person that I have no doubt was set to do some great things in his life and impact a lot of people, to have him gone so quickly, it’s really tough.”
Not an on-the-field regular in his first three years with Staab’s club, Adams would step up when needed as a pinch-runner. Adams’ speed, Staab said, made him perfect for the duty.
“His sophomore year, we played Centennial at home,” Staab said. “He scored from second on a groundout to third or short. ... We just kept him coming.
“It was a game where he didn’t start, but that’s another example of him just kind of embracing any role he was asked to do. And, as a coach, it doesn’t get any better than that.”
It’s likely Adams is recognized in the 2020-21 school year by Maroons football and baseball, each coach said, at least through a patch or sticker on some piece of the team uniforms.
“I’ve had kids ask everything from helmet decals to a special night to honor him and his family,” Turner said. “He was loved by the entire team. So whatever it’ll be, it’ll be something I’ll allow the team to really decide what direction they want to go with it.”