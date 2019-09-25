TILTON — Friends and family are remembering a longtime member and former chief of the Lynch Area Fire Protection District as someone whose passion for the fire service and mentoring young volunteers was overshadowed only by his love for family and friends.
Scott Weidig passed away unexpectedly at his home in Tilton on Monday morning, surrounded by family and friends. He was 57.
“As a firefighter, he was one of the best — extremely knowledgeable and thorough in his work and teachings,” said Glen Shelato, a fellow firefighter.
“And as a friend, he was one of the best,” continued Shelato, who met Mr. Weidig in the seventh grade and remained lifelong friends. “He was as loyal as any friend could be.”
“He was like a second father to me,” said Sarah Brown, Shelato’s daughter. “Our families were very close, and we spent a lot of time with each other on family vacations and on weekends at their house. ... He was there for us anytime there was a major life event.
“He was there when my grandpa passed away ... and when my grandma passed away. That’s one reason why this is so hard. I wish I could hear from him now. He would tell me, ‘It’ll be all right.’”
Mr. Weidig grew up in Westville and followed his father into the fire service, joining the Lynch department when he was a senior in high school. He made lieutenant by his early 20s and continued to rise in rank until he became chief in 2003. He retired from the department at the end of 2014 after 35 years, including 11 as chief.
“As chief ... he kept sight of the big picture at all times, which was his community and his firefighters,” Shelato said. “Everything he did was about the people he promised to serve and protect.”
“He knew the fire service inside and out, and he wanted all of us to be the same way,” said Chuck Walls, the current chief.
“We worked when there was work to do and spent our fair share of time having fun, too,” Walls said, adding he and his wife enjoyed many weekend trips with Mr. Weidig and his wife, Penny, and other department members. “Scott was more than my chief, more than my friend. He was family.”
Mr. Weidig was a staunch supporter of the fire cadet program, which teaches young people about the job, gives them hands-on experience in basic firefighting and first aid and emphasizes being a good student. As chief, he mentored numerous cadets, including Shelato’s daughter.
“He believed these young men and women are the future of the fire service,” Shelato said, adding Mr. Weidig, along with other officers, helped mold numerous young people into “upstanding members of the community who have gone on to paid fire service careers, officers with (the Lynch department) and leaders in many other honorable professions.”
Shelato said the fire service was a family affair. Mr. Weidig’s wife and daughter, Chelsea, served on the women’s auxiliary, and his son, Branden, served as a firefighter and is currently a volunteer with the Catlin Area Fire Protection District.
“Penny, Branden and Chelsea were his world. When his grandchildren came along, his heart got even bigger,” Walls said.
Walls said Mr. Weidig enjoyed camping, fishing and working in his yard, backyard cookouts and “just making people smile.”
Shelato said he most recently worked in shipping and receiving at Automation International.
“He made a daily grind job something fun to go to,” Shelato said, adding he enjoyed joking with and ribbing his coworkers.
“This man will be deeply missed by family, friends, co-workers, even the occasional stranger he would meet and make friends with,” continued Shelato, who considered him a brother. “Definitely a magnetic personality. He made life fun.”