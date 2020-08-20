GIFFORD — If you needed a laugh or someone to lift your spirits, Matthew Correll was a good person to be around.
That’s how several people remember the 18-year-old Gifford resident.
“He was energetic, always making jokes, happy. He could make friends anywhere he went,” said Danielle Birch, who got to know Mr. Correll as his swim team coach and boss at Hap Parker Family Aquatic Center, where he was a lifeguard.
Marshall Horton called his late friend “one of the funniest people I knew.”
“He always just seemed so sure of himself, very happy, very fun to be around.”
Mr. Correll, who was on a bicycle, died from injuries he received Saturday night when he was hit by a car on U.S. 136 just east of Gifford. A 15-year-old Gifford resident was also struck and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Andy Graham, assistant Rantoul recreation department director, remembers Mr. Correll as “a good kid.”
“He was from a real good family.”
His parents, Brian M. and Kelly (Pforr) Correll, and his younger brother, Micah, are among his survivors.
The Rev. Mark Wilkerson, pastor of the Corrells’ family church, Maranatha Baptist in Rantoul, said he knew the 2020 graduate of Rantoul Township High School from church and when he used to hang around with Wilkerson’s son.
“When he got into (high school), they kind of went separate ways as far as interests and activities,” Wikerson said. “I always had a good interaction with him when he attended our church.”
Wilkerson is to officiate Mr. Correll’s private funeral service.
He said the night of the accident Mr. Correll and the other bicyclist left their house about 8:30 p.m., drove south of Gifford, then east and back north. Instead of going across U.S. 136 like they frequently did, they took a left, driving west toward Gifford when they were struck by the vehicle.
“It was pretty tragic,” Wilkerson said.
“He had loving parents. He professed faith as a young man.”
Wilkerson said Mr. Correll attended Calvary Baptist Christian Academy in Urbana.
For his eighth-grade year, he transferred to Gifford Grade School.
“He was a fun-loving kid,” Wilkerson said. “He had a good sense of humor. Fun to be around.”
Linda Tiarks, Mr. Correll’s eighth-grade teacher, said despite transferring to the school for one year, he “did a good job of fitting in and making friends.”
“He was a very likeable kid. The kids accepted him, and they got along together. His parents had done a good job of teaching him to respect authority,” Tiarks said.
Andrea Welty-Peachey, Mr. Correll’s choral and madrigal teacher at RTHS, said he had a knack for imitating voices and sounds.
One day, she handed out kazoos for the madrigals, and Mr. Correll produced the saxophone sound from the song “Careless Whisper.”
“It just blew me away,” Welty-Peachey said. “He had a way of making voices and imitating people that was just so funny. He was very talented in that way.”
She said she didn’t know Mr. Correll well because he was in chorus and madrigals for just one year, but noticed “he had a way of cheering people up, when they were down, with his antics.”
“I’ve heard from a few kids since his passing. This is really hard for them,” Welty-Peachey said.
Horton, who was a year younger than Mr. Correll, said he learned of his friend’s death Saturday night when he received a text from another friend who asked if he had heard about the accident.
It wasn’t until later that he learned on Snapchat that Mr. Correll had died.
“(Messages) would say, ‘Rest in peace, Matthew,’ and I started to get worried.”
Birch said Mr. Correll was quite competitive and participated on the swim team for about seven years.
“As a swimmer this last year, he grew more, and he liked swim team a lot more,” Birch said. “He was competitive-driven. He was always trying to race others in his age group, even if they were on the same team.”
Even if none of the others from his age group showed up for practice, Mr. Correll did. He advanced to the conference swim meet in the 15-18 age group.
As a lifeguard, she said Mr. Correll was dependable.
“We could always could count on him,” she said. “He was always eager to help and do extra things, even when he wasn’t told to.”
A drive-thru visitation for Mr. Correll is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Rantoul’s Lux Memorial Chapel. Following the private funeral service, burial will be in Huls Cemetery in Gifford.