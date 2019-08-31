SIDNEY — Water. Fire. Baseball dirt.
Name an element of the village of Sidney, and it was likely that Earl Bennett maintained it.
The 10-year fire chief, decades-long village supervisor, water superintendent and public servant died at home Wednesday night at age 59. Mr. Bennett leaves behind four children and his wife, as well as a legacy of village service that started in 1987.
“He moved here, and we were looking for a part-time person to take over my dad’s spot (as water superintendent) when he retired,” said former mayor and board member Chuck White.
White’s father was particular about who would succeed him in the role.
Although integral to the village functioning, it was a thankless, challenging, ever-on-call job.
In Mr. Bennett, White’s father found the next man for the job.
“This will tell you what type of dedication and pride he had in his work,” said Cyndi McCloud, a former village board trustee. “Many years ago, we had some water breakdown in the winter. He would climb down in the (system) and have a heater going to fix it, mend it, whatever needed to be done. In the middle of the night, while we were sleeping, Earl was out there in the clutches, taking care of business.”
The role he’d assumed was hardly limited, White said.
“He pretty well took care of the town,” he said. “The water stuff, the road stuff, anything the town needed done, he would do that. That’s the way my dad was: from having that title, they did that stuff. People don’t realize the work that it was.”
Water wasn’t enough for Mr. Bennett. He also joined Sidney’s volunteer Fire Protection District not long after moving to the village. In 2009, he assumed the role of Fire Chief, which he’d held for the past 10 years.
“Obviously, being in a small town, all of the fire department staff work together closely,” said Tolono Fire Chief Dale Grimm, who said he’d known Mr. Bennett for 30 years. “We would go on calls together. You’ll never meet another person who was never in a bad mood. It could be 2 in the morning or 2 in the afternoon — I can’t remember ever seeing Earl in a bad mood.”
Grimm remembers Mr. Bennett as someone who “would give you the shirt off his back.”
“We aren’t in it for the money, that’s for sure,” Grimm said. “It’s a calling. Some people do it for a few years — Earl was one of those lifers. Those of us who stick with it forever are fewer and fewer between.”
It is, and was for Mr. Bennett, “a calling,” Homer Fire Chief Don Happ said.
“A lot of us move on, but he was going to be here for the long haul,” he said. “He put his life into this.”
So, too, did Mr. Bennett’s family.
“He made it a part of his family; they were in and around the fire department with him,” Grimm said. “His wife, too. She was always around for chili suppers.”
Now grown, three of Mr. Bennett’s sons are part of Sidney’s Fire Protection District. His daughter, although not based in Sidney, is a police officer.
“It’s something he instilled in us,” his son, Grant, said. “I think we all admired dad enough and wanted to be like him in any way that we could — doing anything that would follow in his footsteps.”
Grant remembers Mr. Bennett’s pager going off on holidays, on birthdays, during family time — and any time and every time that it did, “he was out the door, and we all understood it.”
“None of us were bothered or upset by it because we knew how big of a heart Dad had,” he said.
It could be for the water system, for the roads needing to be plowed, for a fire — the reason didn’t matter. What mattered was that someone was there.
“He held his job very high,” McCloud said. “He was the right-hand man for everything. If you think about it, a lot of towns have two people (doing his job). He was a one-man show. He was everything. There was no hat that he did not wear.”
There will be no “replacing” Mr. Bennett in the village. But his children hope that his legacy will live on in the same form of service in which Mr. Bennett spent his life.
“We want people to recognize and be willing to repeat the legacy that he left behind,” Grant said. “That’s how he lived his whole life: taking care of others’ needs.”