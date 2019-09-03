BUCKLEY — When Jim Brammer wasn’t patrolling the streets of small towns in southern Iroquois County, he would diligently work on stories for the Milford Area Bulletin Board, a newspaper he published out of his living room.
Mr. Brammer would attend ball games and other events to generate the newspaper’s content, even while still wearing his police uniform.
“He loved the newspaper stuff that he did,” recalled former Buckley resident and Iroquois County sheriff’s Deputy Doug Bluhm. “I think he would much rather have been a journalist in his life than a police officer.”
Mr. Brammer was both, though, leading a life of community service to the end.
The 73-year-old Milford man — whose 40-year career in law enforcement included stints as a police chief in Buckley and Onarga, a police officer in Cissna Park and Milford, and an Iroquois County sheriff’s deputy — died last week at Gilman Health Care Center.
During his 16 years in Buckley, Mr. Brammer was well-liked and respected by adults and children alike, according to Ardell “Goat” Goetting, a former president of the village board.
“Everybody respected him,” Goetting said. “He had a way of getting along with the kids, and the kids respected him because he knew how to handle kids, because he had a son of his own.”
“He was a police officer from a different era,” Bluhm said. “He could talk to kids and talk to adults. He was just an all-around great guy who just knew how to talk to people and solve problems. And he was never in a hurry. He took his time and sorted through problems. He didn’t rush through anything.”
Mr. Brammer was also not the kind of cop who went out each day looking to make arrests.
“He didn’t go out looking for trouble; he’d talk to you and say, ‘Don’t do it again,’” Goetting said.
“He was a people person and tried to work with the residents,” said Village Clerk Jim Biggs. “He was a very kind person and wanted to do what was right.”
Mr. Brammer’s law enforcement service didn’t go without merit. Following his retirement in 2010 — after undergoing quadruple-bypass surgery — he was presented with a plaque by the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office for “outstanding meritorious service” during his law enforcement career, which began in 1970.
According to the plaque, Mr. Brammer worked as an enforcement specialist for the Watseka Police Department (1970-72), field operations commander for Vermilion Security (1972-74), a sheriff’s deputy in Iroquois County (1974-80), Onarga’s police chief (1980-87), Buckley’s police chief (1994-2010), a Cissna Park police officer (1980-2010) and a Milford police officer (1985-87).
No place like home
Five months prior to retiring, Mr. Brammer told the Ford County Record that he planned to spend his retirement expanding his newspaper and its associated printing company, all of which he had ran out of his living room at his home since 2002.
However, he ended up giving up the newspaper as health issues began to take their toll.
“After he had his surgery, he had to go to a nursing home for rehab (in March 2011), and when they put him there, he ended up getting a bad infection in his sternum, and (the infection) went into his bone,” said his cousin, Nita Dubble of Watseka.
Mr. Brammer ended up staying at the nursing home in Gilman for the remainder of his life, Dubble said.
But he loved it there.
“Jim just found that to be his home, and he absolutely loved staying there,” Dubble said.
When Mr. Brammer got to feeling better, he tried to restart the Milford Area Bulletin Board using a computer in his room.
“But it was hard to do that from the nursing home, so he ended up doing a paper for the Gilman Health Care Center instead,” Dubble said. “He did that for about six months, until his computer died and he didn’t have the money to buy a new one.”
Mr. Brammer then began to look for other things to do to stay busy. Among other things, he made toys, necklaces and doll houses out of wood, using a tool bench that friend Bill Cox made for him. The nursing home allowed him to keep the bench in his room and to create the wooden pieces using non-electrical tools.
“He made a bunch of doll houses for the residents and employees to give to their children and grandchildren,” Dubble said.
Until Christmas of 2017, Mr. Brammer also created wooden jewelry and soapbox derby cars, among other items, to be given to children overseas through the Life Church in Gilman.
“Unfortunately, probably for about the last year, his health was so bad that he was unable to do anything like that anymore, which really bothered him because he really enjoyed making that stuff and giving it away to the people,” Dubble said. “That’s what made him happy.”
'Great friend of baseball'
Mr. Brammer also loved sports. He was an avid listener of Paxton-based WPXN Radio’s broadcasts, said the station’s co-owner, Joel Cluver, and would often start up conversations with Cluver about the latest sports news — whether local or national — whenever their paths would cross as Mr. Brammer was working as a cop in Buckley.
“We’d talk everything from the Cubs and (Buckley) Dutchmasters to the Bears — whatever,” Cluver said. “He always had a smile on his face, and he always was up for a conversation.”
With his love for baseball, Mr. Brammer often could be found at Scheiwe Field — home of the Buckley Dutchmasters — or the youth league field behind Christ Lutheran High in Buckley.
“He was a great friend of baseball in Buckley,” said Trent Eshleman, the Dutchmasters’ general manager. “He used to come by the fields during practices of both the Little League and the Dutchmasters, and he always looked out for our facilities and made sure that no one was messing around there.
Doctors gave Mr. Brammer six months to live after he was diagnosed with prostate cancer that had spread to his bone.
That was in February 2018.
“He was strong,” Dubble said. “We didn’t think he was ever going to give up.”
Following Mr. Brammer’s death, his body was donated to science — something he decided to have done in 2013, Dubble said.
A celebration of Mr. Brammer’s life will be at 1 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Life Church in Gilman.
“He was a great guy, a sweet man,” Cluver said.
Will Brumleve is editor of the Ford County Record, a News-Gazette Media community newspaper. For more, visit fordcountyrecord.com.