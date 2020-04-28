CHAMPAIGN — In 1970, Roy Van Buskirk caught the flying bug. His friend Chuck Facer encouraged Van Buskirk to give it a try.
“He was a very safe pilot,” said Rod Van Buskirk, Roy’s son.
Being able to fly was convenient for Roy, who built his company, Bacon & Van Buskirk, into one of the top glass businesses in the region. The company had locations in the Midwest and Florida.
“He flew all over the place,” Rod Van Buskirk said.
Mr. Van Buskirk, who died Tuesday at age 89, is being remembered by family and friends for his business acumen, sense of humor and kind heart.
“I’m going to miss him and everybody’s going to miss him,” longtime friend Lou Liay said.
“His character hit me right as being a role model of the best kind,” longtime friend Joe Peloquin said. “I always had all kinds of admiration for him. A perfect gentleman.”
***
Flying was a passion for Mr. Van Buskirk.
Rod Van Buskirk remembers trips to Chicago’s Meigs Field. His dad would land the plane and they would walk to Soldier Field to see the Chicago Bears play.
“That was a total rush,” Rod Van Buskirk said. “It was like you were riding on a flying carpet.”
Not every flight was smooth. And one, in particular, was downright scary.
Rod Van Buskirk was in college at the University of Colorado in 1974. The family decided to fly to Boulder to spend Thanksgiving with him.
Roy; his wife, Marilyn; mother-in-law, Isabelle; and daughter Julie packed up the six-seat plane and took off from Urbana’s Frasca Field.
“Dad notices that something’s just not right with the electrical system. Very unusual,” Rod Van Buskirk said. “Out of caution, he puts down in Decatur.”
Roy asked everyone to get off the plane, and he took it up for another spin, hoping to solve the problem, telling his passengers: “I’m going to see if I can’t shake this thing out of here.”
While the passengers looked up from the ground, Mr. Van Buskirk gave it a try. But the electrical system did not respond as he had hoped. And the landing gear didn’t work, either.
Mr. Van Buskirk landed the plane on its belly, skidding across the runway.
Fearing a fire from the sparks, he quickly got out of the plane and moved to a safe distance.
“They survived it,” Rod Van Buskirk said.
***
A Champaign High School alum, Mr. Van Buskirk graduated from the University of Illinois College of Commerce.
He then went to work for the family glass company in Champaign, later becoming president.
“Really, the business caught fire in the ’50s,” Rod Van Buskirk said. “The town was growing.”
Mr. Van Buskirk rose to prominence in the glass industry.
He became the chairman of the National Glass Association and president of the Glass Association of North America. He was the only person to ever have both titles.
The organizations are now combined, in part because of Mr. Van Buskirk’s efforts to merge them.“We were very fortunate that my father and my grandfather (Verne) were active in the associations, as I have been, because you learn a lot and you bring a lot back to this area professionally,” said Rod Van Buskirk, who owns the company.
Mr. Van Buskirk moved later in life to the Windsor of Savoy.
“He’s a people person,” Rod Van Buskirk said, “He always got to know everybody and by reputation people got to know him. He really enjoyed it here at Windsor.”
Mr. Van Buskirk was fascinated by the World War II generation. There were veterans at Windsor of Savoy to share stories.
Mr. Van Buskirk grew up a loyal Chicago Cubs fan. On the porch at his condo, he had two seats from Wrigley Field that were there during the 2016 World Series season.
Mr. Van Buskirk was a lifelong Illinois fan. While a student, he attended the 1952 Rose Bowl.
“That was a big event,” Rod Van Buskirk said.
“When we did work at the State Farm Center and Memorial Stadium, it was a source of great pride.”
***
During the Stevick Center coffee group each week, Mr. Van Buskirk and Peloquin visited often. Like Roy, Peloquin was a pilot.
They first met years ago at the airport and have remained close.
“I feel it’s a big hole in our social life,” Peloquin said,
Peloquin, 89, flew until he was 80. Mr. Van Buskirk grounded himself much earlier.
“Flying requires a certain discipline we don’t carry on in normal life,” Peloquin said. “I considered Roy a very good pilot.”
Not that Mr. Van Buskirk would have ever bragged about his ability.
“He was a very humble person,” Peloquin said. “He had qualities that I would like to be that way when I grow up.”
Bob Espeseth got to know Mr. Van Buskirk through the Kiwanis Club, where they were longtime members.
They bumped in each other at UI Foundation dinners in Florida.
“He was just an all-around good guy,” Espeseth said.
Bob Lumsden attended Champaign High School at the same time as Mr. Van Buskirk.
“He was a year ahead of me,” Lumsdon said.
The two reconnected at the Stevick Center.
“He was a wonderful person,” Lumsdon said. “Certainly well-respected and honest.“He had a very special life.”