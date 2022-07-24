URBANA — The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District has lost its matriarch.
Rena Lenz, 76, the first person to be hired to work at the tax-supported public transit service in 1971, died Thursday at Carle Foundation Hospital of a blood disorder.
“I was very fortunate to have Rena as an assistant. There was a way that people did things and a way that Rena did them,” said Bill Volk of Urbana, who retired in 2014 after 40 years as the managing director of the MTD.
Several months later, Ms. Lenz, the late Tom Costello, who was the assistant managing director, and Robb Patton, director of operations, followed suit, taking with them decades of institutional knowledge.
Ms. Lenz was about 25 years old when she left a job at the old Magnavox plant in Urbana, now Solo Cup, to start with the transit district that voters had approved in 1970.
Volk, who came about three years later, shared a small office with her at the site of the former National City Lines garage at Fifth and Washington streets.
“There were only two rooms. I couldn’t get away with anything. She was right on top of me,” he said, laughing.
Only two years out of college, the position was his first managerial job.
“I was wondering, ‘How am I going to keep these people busy?’ I didn’t have to worry about that with Rena because she kept me busy.”
When she retired almost eight years ago, Ms. Lenz told The News-Gazette that she was most going to miss the family atmosphere of the MTD. Volk alluded to the same feeling.
“We had a very close-knit group. We had our differences but we functioned well and Rena was a big part of our success over the years,” he said.
Patton called her “one of the most dedicated, detailed persons” at the organization.
“Between Tom Costello, Bill Volk and myself, she was able to get the three of us to stay focused most of the time. She was really the glue of the MTD,” Patton said.
Volk said that when Ms. Lenz retired, she was not easily replaced.
“Over the years, she developed a skill set so that when she retired, the MTD had to hire multiple people,” Volk said.
“She wore a number of different hats, more than what most people know, … and cared deeply for all the employees,” Patton added.
“I credit her and Tom (Costello) and others, but particularly Rena, who kept track of everybody. When I was away, I knew things were okay,” Volk said.
Robbie Edwards, information coordinator for RSVP and coordinator of the Helen Stevick Food for Seniors program, said Ms. Lenz served on the advisory council for RSVP many years ago, completing two four-year terms.
Edwards said Ms. Lenz and Vicki Stewart, who died in 2010 not long after she retired as program director for Family Service, were close friends as a result of Ms. Stewart’s service on the MTD board.
So impressive was Ms. Lenz that RSVP named an award for her. Edwards said it’s given to someone who in their first year of volunteer service to RSVP makes a significant contribution.
“When she was on the board, she helped get things done,” Edwards said of the take-charge Ms. Lenz. “She was a very nice lady, extremely nice.
Volk said that prior to the pandemic, Ms. Lenz loved to travel and did so often. About two weeks ago, he tried to arrange a lunch date with her but her health issues put that on hold.
Volk said he suspected his long-time friend knew her end was nearing since she had told another friend that she wanted to attend a funeral Mass and a party for Tom Costello next month.
When he died in his own Urbana home in April 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic, his widow, Rose Costello, delayed a formal funeral.
It’s finally been scheduled for Aug. 26, the day after what would have been Costello’s 73rd birthday.
Patton said he, Mr. Costello and Ms. Lenz tried to get together for breakfast “as many Fridays as we could” after their retirement.
“It was a real joy to spend those kinds of moments that weren’t really centered around business,” he said.