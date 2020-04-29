BEMENT — Stephanie Shonkwiler’s family has asked those who knew her to post on social media their favorite stories about Shonkwiler.
“They really want to be able to go back and read those,” said Crystal Grimes, a friend of Shonkwiler’s, “so as time goes on and they’re ready to read those that they can do that. Keeping her memory alive and well is definitely something they’re looking forward to.”
Shonkwiler died suddenly last Monday at age 43. The 1995 Bement High School graduate leaves behind a husband and three children — one of whom, daughter Ellie, is a current Bement senior alongside Grimes’ son, Dawson.
That’s how Crystal Grimes and Stephanie Shonkwiler got to know one another. And how Grimes learned of Shonkwiler’s big heart.
“We were working together with other senior-class parents on how to complete after-prom for our students,” Grimes said. “One of the things that our students really wanted to do was go away for after-prom — so possibly to like a museum or an amusement park. ... We were really trying to get a charter bus for students.
“She recently reached out to me because she was really excited, because she had received a donation for ... a charter bus for our students. Steph just always went above and beyond.”
Denise Arney Strack attended Bement High with Shonkwiler and also has a child, daughter Shelby, who is a current Bement senior. The elder Strack said a “meal train” was set up by community members for the Shonkwiler family after Stephanie’s death — and that, by last Thursday afternoon, it was “booked out for like a month.”
“That just shows what an awesome person she was,” Strack said. “She would jump in and help wherever she was needed. She didn’t know a stranger.”
Both Strack and Grimes spoke of Shonkwiler helping to feed locals during homecoming weekends and before athletic events.
“Steph’s mom would jump in with that, too,” Strack said. “(Shonkwiler) was the hometown girl, born and raised in the area.”
“She started feeding our football boys before (Cerro Gordo/Bement) games,” Grimes added, “and that kind of (evolved) into making sure that everybody was fed. Not just the boys, but the coaches and the cheerleaders.”
Shonkwiler worked full-time at Allerton Park & Retreat Center from age 16 up until her death, most recently as guest services manager. When she wasn’t on that job, Shonkwiler found ways to aid kids from both Bement and Cerro Gordo.
No matter what it took to achieve that goal.
“Steph doesn’t stop until she gets a yes,” Grimes said, “but, then again, nobody can really say no to Steph — just because of her kindness and the things she does for others.”
Not having Shonkwiler around school and community activities anymore, according to Strack, will be difficult for others to get used to.
“I kind of feel like I will be looking for her — like a, ‘What would Steph do?’ kind of thing,” Strack said. “She would give the shirt off her back to anybody. She was involved in anything and everything.”
Just three days before Shonkwiler’s death, Grimes and her family attended a Friday Night Lights event at the Cerro Gordo football field, saluting high school seniors being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shonkwiler and her family were present as well. Grimes and Shonkwiler discussed different at-home haircuts Grimes could give her son during Illinois’ stay-at-home order.
“Dawson will even still say, ‘It doesn’t feel right,’” Grimes said. “It’s really hard when something like this happens to someone like that.”