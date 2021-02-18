If three-time Big Ten champion Bret Bielema can lead Illinois to its first-ever West division football title, he’ll be due a bonus of $100,000.
Lead the team to an appearance in the Big Ten title game, and it’s another $100,000.
Win the game — and the program’s first Big Ten championship since 2001 — and he’ll add $200,000 more.
Those are among the terms of the new Illini football coach’s full employment contract, obtained by The News-Gazette on Thursday via the Freedom of Information Act.
UI trustees signed off last month on the high points of the six-year, $26.7 million deal for the former Wisconsin and Arkansas coach, which calls for Bielema to be paid $4.2 million in Year 1 and $4.7 million in Year 6.
The full compensation agreement released Thursday includes new details about incentives, which can total up to $1.5 million in any one year of the agreement, and Bielema’s buyout if he’s terminated without cause (the greater of $3 million or the sum of the prorated contract for that year).
Among the other bonuses and benefits in the 39-page pact:
Non-College Football Playoff bowl appearances— $25,000 if Illinois wins at least half of its games and appears in a “fourth-tier” bowl game (i.e. Quick Lane, Cheez-It, Redbox).
— $50,000 for a berth in a “third-tier” game (Music City, Pinstripe, Duke’s Mayo, Las Vegas).
— $100,000 for a spot in a “second-tier” game (Citrus, Outback).
— $300,000 for an invite to a “first-tier” game (any of the non-CFP “New Year’s Six” bowls, which could include the Rose, Fiesta, Orange, Sugar, Cotton or Peach).
— Maximum bonus per year for this category: $300,000.
College Football Playoff appearances— $200,000 for making the semifinal round.
— $125,000 for making the national title game.
— $200,000 for winning the national championship.
Coach of the Year awards— $50,000 for being named Big Ten Coach of the Year — as Bielema was in 2006, the year before the last Illinois winner (Ron Zook).
— $75,000 for becoming Illinois’ first National Coach of the Year award winner.
Administrative achievements— $150,000 if there’s a 10 percent increase in home game attendance from the previous season.
— $12,500 per semester if the team’s cumulative GPA is 2.5 or higher, $25,000 if it’s 2.75 or higher and $50,000 if it’s 3.0 or above.
— Maximum bonus per year for this category: $150,000.
BenefitsIn addition to all “normal” UI benefits (insurance, retirement, sick leave, etc.), Bielema’s contract calls for:
— The use of one late-model vehicle “at his request and without cost,” as well as liability and insurance coverage.
— An $8,000 annual vehicle stipend, paid in monthly installments.
— A one-time relocation package of $50,000 “in connection with moving his household to the Champaign-Urbana area.”
— At the coach’s request, “all fees, dues and assessments for a regular family membership” in a local country club.
— “Best-available” tickets and parking for Illini sporting events for his family’s personal use, including one suite at Memorial Stadium.
Staff payIn addition to the $5 million annual salary pool for 10 on-field assistant coaches and $2 million for support staff, the terms of the contract state that Bielema “shall have available a discretionary bonus pool of not less than $100,000 in each contract year, with such funds available for incentive payments to any staff person” associated with the program, subject to athletic director Josh Whitman’s approval, “which approval shall not be unreasonably withheld.”