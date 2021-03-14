Listen to this article
B1G after

Everyone wants to touch the Big Ten Trophy following their overtime win against Ohio State in the championship game of the Big Ten basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Sunday, March 14, 2021.

To celebrate the Illini’s run to Big Ten tournament title and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament, we’re publishing a special electronic edition on Sunday night that will be available to News-Gazette subscribers.

The cover of the E-edition will also be available in poster form. Email news@news-gazette.com if interested.

Tuesday’s print edition will include a commemorative special section recapping the wild weekend in Indianapolis and looking ahead to the NCAA tournament.

Want in? Call 217-351-5275 or email jmartin@news-gazette.com.

