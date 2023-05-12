Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
CHAMPAIGN — Doris Huett Williams couldn’t help but repeat the same sentiment upon returning home from the hospital Thursday afternoon.
“What a homecoming.”
Huett Williams, 93, was among five people in Champaign-Urbana who received a home renovation as part of Keller-Williams Real Estate’s annual Red Day event, in which the Realtor closes its offices to give back to communities nationwide.
She returned home around 1 p.m. to find a crew of about 20 people hard at work painting walls, installing doors, cleaning up the yard and readying the basement floors for new carpet.
“I’m so grateful,” Huett Williams said. “First, I’ll say God first, he did it all. He put that on these people’s heart ones that knew me ... I knew they were going to do something, but I had no idea they were gonna do all this, and I’m just so grateful, and I just thank everyone that had even just a touch to do to get all this together.”
A longtime pillar within C-U, Huett Williams was among 12 women of distinction honored by Not on my Watch in 2022 and a former recipient of late state Sen. Scott Bennett’s living legend award.
She worked at Steak n’ Shake in Urbana until the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic — at the age of 89 — and often lent a hand to co-workers and customers who needed a bit of extra help.
“Just hearing her story, she is such an inspiring woman,” Keller-Williams agent Lisa Rector said.
“I know just from hearing the few stories that she shared with me, she has touched so many different lives and has a huge heart and this is just one way we could give back to her, finally.”
Keller-Williams’ work hasn’t gone unnoticed by her family, who had previously planned some smaller-scale renovations to her house.
“I just want to thank the community at large for their support,” Williams’ son, John Huett, said. “There’s a lot of good people in the city, and it’s always good to see things like this happen in the community.”
Their work continued throughout Thursday afternoon with help from a Rector Construction crew.
A large dumpster next to Williams’ house was full by midday, mainly with belongings of other people that had left things behind after Williams’ opened her doors to them.
“We had a lot of donations from people in our community,” Rector said. “We are here today finishing all of those projects ... it’s been a community effort.”
More projects could be on the horizon after Thursday, too.
“I guess if anybody has any way they wanted to give back or help Doris, let me know and there’s other projects that we could do for her even after today,” Rector said.