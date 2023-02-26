Sign up for our daily newsletter here
Sixty years ago this spring, an aspiring journalist who’d go on to earn a Bronze Star for his service in Vietnam, have his own column in The New York Times and win two Emmys for his segments on ‘CBS Sunday Morning’ graduated from the old Champaign High.
In a continuing miniseries on locals who made their hometowns proud, we asked co-workers and others for their best BILL GEIST memories.
MAUREEN DOWD, New York Times columnist won 1999 Pulitzer Prize for Commentary
“When Bill and I were on the metro desk at the Times, I sat across from him. He was my best friend.
“Most of the time, I watched him agonizing about writing and pushing deadlines, while I was doing the same. He actually missed one once.
“My most vivid memory is when he did his Times magazine cover story on a swashbuckling 37-year-old entrepreneur named Donald Trump who was changing the New York City skyline and who owned the New Jersey Generals.
“‘Spending a day with Donald Trump is like driving a Ferrari without a windshield,’ Bill wrote. ‘It’s exhilarating and he gets a few bugs in his teeth.’
“Bill captured the gathering storm of narcissism, noting that Trump wanted only the ’est’ — the biggest, the best, the tallest, the prettiest.
Today is #NationalGrilledCheeseSandwichDay (as if we needed a special day to enjoy a grilled cheese sandwich!). From 2013, here is our Bill Geist digging his teeth into a growing obsession among foodies. https://t.co/CL2mcPwTLj pic.twitter.com/Q92hNzugss— CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) April 12, 2022
“The builder bragged to Bill that even the rolls in the newly opened Xanadu of Trump Tower were the best.
“Bill told me about his interview with the then-35-year-old Ivana Trump, who worked with her husband on the hotel business. They went to Petrossian, the caviar restaurant that was on West 58th Street, and sat on mink banquettes.
“Well, naturally, as a child of the working class, I had to experience that. I made Bill take me so I could eat caviar on mink banquettes.
“Later, when Trump began running for president, I was interviewing him at his office in Trump Tower. The office was filled with framed magazine covers of Trump, like an infinity mirror, endlessly reflecting Trump’s face back at him.
“He pointed to Bill’s piece and told me it was his favorite thing that was ever written about him.
“That piece reflected an era when Trump was an amusing showman in New York, before he went to the dark side as president. But Bill captured the qualities in Trump that would later curdle. He wrote that some thought Trump was ‘a rogue bull loose in the city like some sort of movie monster.’
“And it turned out, he was. Washington was terrorized by the Creature From the Black Lagoon.”
ROBIN KALER, UI associate chancellor for public affairs
“Bill Geist has the most delightful sense of humor, and he’s game for anything silly.
“Once, I asked him to dress up as a scarecrow to promote the Morrow Plots, and he even let us put a live, unruly bird on his straw-stuffed sleeve while he delivered his lines.
“Another time, he infiltrated the Marching Illini during a homecoming football game and played a cowbell solo to fire up the crowd.
“But my favorite time together was cheering on the men’s basketball team at the Final Four in St. Louis in 2005. Bill’s son, Willie, my husband, Chris, and I are all big Illini fans, but Bill is so animated when his favorite team is on the receiving end of questionable calls that I half expected him to run onto the court and take over for one of the referees.”
RAND MORRISON, executive producer, ‘CBS Sunday Morning’
“Bill Geist is truly an American original with a body of work that puts the ‘heart’ in heartland.
“He traveled the road for years here at ‘Sunday Morning’ — looking for the quirky, the unusual, the exceptional. And his reports were uniquely Bill — whimsical, kind and, more often than not, laugh-out-loud funny.
“What more could you ask for from a reporter?”
LARRY KRAMER, former USA Today president/publisher, Washington Post reporter/editor
“Around 1983 or so, I became metro editor of The Washington Post, and I was looking to find a marquee columnist with a sense of humor.
“Bill Geist had just started writing feature stories for the metro section of The New York Times. I loved everything he wrote and called him to see if he would be interested in a column. He said he was, but that the Times had told him they would make him one eventually.
“I pushed him hard. He invited me to a metro staff party at his home in Ridgewood, New Jersey, which was the next town over from where I grew up, so I knew it well.
“I flew up to New York City to attend the party and immediately used it to start recruiting every star they had, including Maureen Dowd and several others. Then I got a tap on my shoulder and it was Arthur Sulzberger Jr., who was climbing the ranks of New York Times management at the time.
“When I turned and saw him, he just smiled and said: ‘Keep your hands off my staff.’
“Shortly thereafter, they offered Bill the Metropolitan Diary column and he happily stayed.”
TOM MARTIN, former ‘CBS Sunday Morning’ producer
“I grew up in south Florida, so I was a big fan of Jimmy Buffett. Jimmy was a big fan of ‘CBS Sunday Morning,’ especially that Charles Kuralt style of looking at the world, so we went to do a story on him.
“I could tell he really enjoyed the time he spent with Bill Geist. When we recorded our interview, they were both sitting barefoot on a sailboat in Sag Harbor, Long Island. We spent time with him backstage in his little trailer.
“Bill and Jimmy just seemed to be cut from the same cloth as far as loving the quirky characters. I could tell that was a really fun one for Bill to do and that Jimmy appreciated Bill as much as vice-versa.
“For like 30 or 40 years, Jimmy Buffett fans have called themselves ‘parrotheads,’ so we also profiled a few parrotheads — like the court bailiff who would wear a Hawaiian skirt and a coconut brassiere to concerts.
“Of course, Bill thought that was the greatest story in the world.”
ANTHONY LAUDATO, ‘CBS Sunday Morning’ producer
“When I started at ‘Sunday Morning,’ I didn’t know what I was doing, but I knew I wanted to do produce the kind of stories Bill Geist and Amy Rosner, his longtime producer, did.
“They went to the most out-of-the-way places, found the most interesting stories and made you laugh, feel and think all at the same time.
“I was intimidated by Bill and he could be demanding to work with. His writing was sharp and creative — a product no doubt of his long career in print journalism — and he would fight for every word, but he was never above making himself the punchline.
“One of the last stories that Bill and I produced was a story about renting chickens in suburbs. For the on-camera tease, we shot Geist sitting with chicks in his lap, chickens in his arms — even a bird on his head.
“And yes, those birds crapped all over him.”
JON BASSO, ‘chief surgeon’ and founder/owner of Las Vegas’ Heart Attack Grill, ‘home of the double bypass burger,’ which Geist did a humorous segment on in 2008, entitled ‘A Meal To Die For’
“I was scared to death because I was absolutely failing at life. I had to send away my wife and three infant children to live in a foreign country with her parents because I could no longer afford to support them.
“I got a call saying that Bill Geist liked what I was doing and wanted to film at the restaurant. When he arrived, it was a complete disaster because I obviously didn’t know how to perform on camera.
“I heard the producer say that she wanted to cut filming and leave.
“Bill insisted that they stay put, and he took me in the back of the building. The moment we were alone, he looked me squarely in the eyes and said something very personal and very private that changed my life in an instant, and forever.
“In under one minute, he taught me life’s biggest secret, and we walked back into that room together and filmed what turned out to be the world’s number-one-watched newscast segment that year. It had twentyfold the viewership over the second-place finisher.
“It gave me the ability to reunite with my wife and children. Bill’s kind teaching saved my company and my family. I owe him everything.”
CLAIRE CHIAPPETTA, Emmy-winning former ‘CBS Sunday Morning’ producer
“Bill started with CBS in about 1988. I was very young back then and had little producing experience. Someone had the bright idea of putting the talented writer guy, new to television, with the new producer.
“We broke a lot of rules trying things that more experienced producers and reporters might not have done. A lot of those things worked.
“Some of the most fun I’ve had on the job was with Bill. The most important lesson I learned from Bill is that your job should be fun. It’s acceptable to evaluate how much you enjoy your job by how much fun it is to do.”