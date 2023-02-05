A Tinseltown tribute to Danville's own Gene Hackman
He’s played good guys and bad guys, cops and robbers, a high school basketball coach and a pro football coach, Lex Luthor and Popeye Doyle.
With one of Danville’s favorite sons celebrating his 93rd birthday this week, we asked some of those who’ve spent time on set with two-time Oscar winner Gene Hackman to tell us about their favorite movie or memory.
STEVE HOLLAR
The then-DePauw University guard and now-Indiana dentist played Rade Butcher, the Hickory High Husker coached by Hackman in ‘Hoosiers’
“One of my favorite memories is how invested Gene was in the eight Hickory Husker players and the success of ‘Hoosiers.’
“He heard that only one of the players selected had a Screen Actors Guild card and the rest of us were rookies without acting experience. The Husker players realized early on how dedicated he was when he suggested helping us with our acting skills.
“He came to the movie set a week early to give the players three days of private one-on-one acting lessons. He developed our skills by putting us through acting sessions and mental exercises and told endless stories reflecting on his time in acting school.
“As I think of this time with Mr. Hackman, it became obvious he began getting into the character of Norman Dale, our coach. He was developing his role while getting us fit and ready for our roles.
“Can you imagine what three days of private acting lessons with Gene Hackman would go for at a silent auction? Priceless. I feel fortunate to have been able to experience this time on screen with such a legend.”
STEPHEN TOBOLOWSKY
Among his 107 film roles since his grad school days at the University of Illinois in the mid-1970s: grand wizard of the White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan in ‘Mississippi Burning,’ starring Hackman as FBI agent Rupert Anderson
“Gene Hackman is certainly one of the greatest actors of our time. We are lucky he was so prolific. I think my favorite role of Gene’s was in ‘The Firm.’
“Very complex villain. Charming. Funny. Ruthless. He used his same power playing a hero in the movie I did with him — ‘Mississippi Burning.’
“Most striking memory? It’s 1987. I was on the set of ‘Mississippi Burning,’ in my trailer. My scene had been put off for a few weeks because of weather — so I was literally sitting around doing nothing.
“I got bored and opened my trailer door to take a little walk. Outside my trailer was a tall older man wearing wrinkled khaki pants, an old white shirt and a big straw hat that covered his face from where I was standing.
“I thought he was a local Mississippi farmer wandering around the set.
“I shouted out: ‘Hey Gramps, whatcha doin’?’ The man stopped. Tilted his head up to look at me. It was Gene Hackman.
“His stare froze my blood. I ran back into my trailer shouting: ‘Sorry, sir. I thought you were someone else.’
RAY ROMANO
Emmy-winning ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ funnyman co-starred with Hackman in 2004’s ‘Welcome to Mooseport’
“My first starring role in a movie — as a real person, not as an animated woolly mammoth — was in ‘Welcome to Mooseport.’ It was with the great Gene Hackman.
“I was scared out of my mind. So nervous to meet him and act beside him. Had no idea what he was like, and had not really met him until the cast and producers’ dinner a couple nights before shooting began.
“We were all sitting around this long table. I was at one end and he was at the other. The director asked us all one-by-one to introduce ourselves and maybe say a thing or two.
“It was all very nice and formal and it finally got to me. I cleared my throat, sat up and said, ‘Hey everyone. I’m Ray Romano, playing the role of Handy, and I really just wanna say what a thrill this is for me. This is actually my first movie.’
“There was a bit of a quiet pause, and then from down the end of the table, Gene Hackman worriedly said: ‘Holy (bleep).’
“It was hysterical. It broke the ice. Everyone laughed. It was perfect.
“Gene Hackman was the best. He was so generous and so friendly.
“We bonded over, of all things, ‘American Idol.’ He might not admit that, but we were both big fans at the time and talked about it in-depth after every episode.
“It was surreal for me to be working and getting to hang out with a legend. I’ll never forget it.”
SEAN YOUNG
Spoiler alert: Secretary of Defense David Brice (Hackman) kills his mistress (Young) after suspecting she was having an affair with KGB sleeper agent Yuri (Kevin Costner) in 1987’s ‘No Way Out’
“Gene walked onto the set when I was laying on the bed in ‘No Way Out.’ He stops and looks at me and says: ‘Oh yeah, like they’re really gonna be looking at me.’
“Another time, I walked into his dressing room, which back in those days was a wooden box inside the sound stage, and he had a telephone. I said: ‘You have a phone? I want a phone!’
“He said: ’It’s good to have goals.’”
ED HARRIS
Co-starred in 1983’s ‘Under Fire,’ 1993’s ‘The Firm’ and 1997’s ‘Absolute Power’
“My favorite Gene Hackman character has to be Popeye Doyle in the first ‘French Connection.’
“Such a great, completely fleshed-out character showing all aspects of Gene’s incredible ability to simply tell the truth.”
MARCIA GAY HARDEN
Played longtime secretary of former President Monroe ‘Eagle’ Cole, Hackman’s role in ’Welcome to Mooseport’
“I have always been a huge fan of Gene Hackman‘s, so when the opportunity came to work with him, I was over the moon.
“Everything I had heard about him was 100 percent true. In rehearsal, he was off book, and when he started speaking, you weren’t aware he was acting. He was just so natural.
“Everything had already been incorporated and ingested by him as the character, and he was flawless.
“Not to mention he is sexy as hell, no matter what age.”
DAVID MIRKIN
Directed Hackman in 2001 romantic crime comedy ‘Heartbreakers’
“It’s impossible for me to pick a single favorite Gene character, but I will say the first time I realized how brilliant he could be with comedy was his role as the unintentionally sadistic blind man in Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein.’ Just genius.
“Perfect timing, flawless line readings and total commitment. Gene was also absolutely brilliant at being simultaneously very frightening and very funny as Herod in ‘The Quick And The Dead,’ a criminally underrated film, and as Little Bill in ‘Unforgiven.’ It’s an extremely rare quality.
“I had such a blast directing Gene in ‘Heartbreakers.’ Immediately after I hired him, he called me on the phone and said: ‘I don’t have any ideas. Do you have any ideas?’
“But he actually had lots of fantastic ideas. I remember he got very excited about having very intensely stained smoker’s teeth. He also loved when I would write alternate things for him to try, in each scene, right as we were filming.
“He was so terrific on the very first take that it left us time to experiment.”
BRAD LONG
Buddy Walker in ‘Hoosiers,’ now a motivational speaker
“Here is a guy with his resume who could have said: ‘Give me my lines and show me my spot and get out of my way,’ but instead said: ‘Take me to some high school basketball practices. I want to watch and learn.’
“What a pro with high-class humility. That’s why he is the best. Congrats to Coach Dale on his 93rd.”
MICHAEL MADSEN
Played Virgil Earp, son of Hackman’s Nicholas Porter Earp, in 1994’s ‘Wyatt Earp’
“He was my father in ‘Wyatt Earp,’ and there could not have been anyone better. He was confident and warm and seemed to truly appreciate his role in the picture.
“Growing up watching him in many films — too many to mention — I never dreamed I’d one day share the screen with him. Like they say: ‘They don’t make ’em like that any more.’”