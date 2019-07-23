URBANA — An Urbana man who had been sexually abused as a child and did the same to others has been sentenced to 13 1 / 2 years in prison for receiving child pornography.
“It’s a tragedy all the way around,” U.S. District Court Judge Sara Darrow told Taylor Vanderploeg on Tuesday.
The 22-year-old, who last lived in the 700 block of West California Avenue, had pleaded guilty in April to receiving child pornography, admitting that in December 2017, he had received pictures of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
In exchange for his plea and cooperation, Assistant U.S. Attorney Elly Peirson asked Darrow to give him less than the minimum recommended in the sentencing guidelines and to dismiss a second count alleging he possessed pornography on mobile and other electronic devices.
Peirson said Vanderploeg had faced a minimum of 15 years in prison.
Vanderploeg was arrested March 28, 2018, following an investigation by Champaign police and the Champaign County probation office, which was supervising his 2017 sentence of probation from Iroquois County for possession of child pornography. He has been in custody since.
In addition to that conviction, Vanderploeg had others as a juvenile for child molestation and child abduction, Darrow noted.
When it was his turn to speak, a trembling Vanderploeg said he was sorry and that he had learned a lot while in treatment and in jail over the years. His court-appointed attorney, Baku Patel of Urbana, stood near him as he addressed the judge.
Darrow told Vanderploeg that she understood he had been repeatedly victimized as a child — “very unfortunate but not uncommon" — but said she had a duty to protect the public from him.
“That doesn’t mean you can’t still grow as a person. I hope you take advantage of whatever opportunities you have in custody,” the judge said.